First Trailer for ‘Little America’ Reveals Apple TV+’s Upcoming Original Series

Apple today released the trailer for its highly anticipated series Little America, set to premiere on January 17, 2020 as the first of Apple TV+’s 2020 slate. Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, Little America goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America.

Little America, from Universal Television, is written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg (The Office, Good Boys), who serves as showrunner, and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Silicon Valley), Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick), Alan Yang (Master of None, Parks and Recreation), Sian Heder (Tallulah, Orange Is the New Black), Joshuah Bearman (Argo), Joshua Davis (Spare Parts) and Arthur Spector (The Shack). Heder also serves as co-showrunner alongside Eisenberg.

The cast for the anthology series includes Zachary Quinto (Star Trek franchise), Haaz Sleiman (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Visitor), Mélanie Laurent (Inglorious Bastards), Shaun Toub (The Path to 9/11, Little King), Conphidance (Klipper, I am My Own Mother), and Sherlilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks).

Check out the first trailer here: