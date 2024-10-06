The Big Picture Collider's Perri Nemiroff talks with Little Bites writer-director Spider One and actress, editor, and producer Krsy Fox at Fantastic Fest 2024.

Little Bites is about a single mother who makes a great personal sacrifice to protect her daughter from the monster downstairs.

During this interview, One and Fox discuss the inspiration for their original story, crafting the film in the edit, the dynamic on set, and tons more.

Hungry for a Halloween treat? Writer-director Spider One is serving up his creature feature Little Bites fresh from its World Premiere at Fantastic Fest. Not only does this movie introduce an original nightmarish monster, but this cast is stacked with some big names in the genre, including A Nightmare on Elm Street's Heather Langenkamp, Bonnie Aarons (The Nun), and Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator). Oh, and Cher and her son Chaz Bono (who plays Paul in the movie) executive produced the film.

From Shudder and RLJE Films, Little Bites stars Krsy Fox, who also served as editor and producer on the film, as a widowed mother who will do anything to protect her daughter, Alice (Elizabeth Phoenix Caro). In her case, that means allowing the grisly monster that lives in their basement to gnaw on her flesh in place of her daughter.

At the festival, Collider's Perri Nemiroff had the opportunity to sit down with One and Fox to talk shop, from the ideas that inspired the filmmaker to write this script to putting all the pieces together in the edit. This dynamic duo discusses addressing taboo issues through horror and genre storytelling, why Fox "intentionally avoided" co-star Jon Sklaroff (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) who played Agyar the monster, twisted comfort movies, and tons more. You can watch the full conversation in the video above or read the interview transcript below.

Tackling Taboos Through Horror

PERRI NEMIROFF: I am well aware of what Little Bites is, but because we're celebrating it as a festival debut, our audience will need the 101. Spider, I'll give you these duties. Can you synopsize your movie?

SPIDER ONE: For me, it really was an exercise in horror as an allegory for parenthood. A lot of people have found their own entry point into the movie, but for me, it was really about being a parent and the struggles of protecting a child in this insane world and how our monster represents all those threats, fears, and insecurities, just displayed in a very strange way.

I'll lean into those themes briefly, especially because we're at Fantastic Fest, where all the stories we're experiencing are genre. What is it for both of you about genre storytelling that you think makes it an especially powerful way to explore difficult human truths?

ONE: I just talked about this. I grew up obsessed with horror and sci-fi and comic books. We can talk about, I guess, whatever we want now, but historically, there were taboo subjects that you couldn't represent on screen unless it was represented by Godzilla or a robot or something. But I always loved that spirit, and I think it's a great way to tell a story and also to attract genre fans who maybe wouldn't be interested in hearing something like we're discussing. But wrapped with a monster or creature, it's just such a great way to tell a story. It's just more fun to do in general. But I always loved that historic element of genre in tackling the subject matter that's a little taboo, possibly.

Image via IFC Films

KRSY FOX: I agree. I think as an actor in a horror film, you get to do all the jobs. You get to be in a drama, you can be in a comedy — you're also being tortured and devastated and having these deep emotional responses. I feel like I get the same thing as the audience watching a horror film. A film like this, yes, obviously, it comes from the writer being a parent, but I also think it really tackles abusive relationships and also struggles with substance abuse. I think that there's a lot of underlying storytelling in this particular film that I feel is important. I also really like how the main character just always trying to keep herself under control, and I feel like you don't get to see that a lot. You see it in a very, very flawed character who never wants to show that she's afraid, never wants to show that she's angry, never really gets to be happy and be herself, and I just think that that's sort of a beautiful thing, and especially in the genre space to watch.

What's Your Twisted Comfort Movie?

Image via Warner Bros

I want to stick with genre storytelling more broadly a little more before I start digging into Little Bites details. Do you have a genre comfort movie? Something that is twisted, something that other people might not think would make you feel better if you watch it, but you find a kind of peace in it?

ONE: Oddly, almost all of it. I think maybe for us as a couple, it was always The Shining.

FOX: Definitely.

ONE: We would watch it, we'd fall asleep to it.

FOX: We’d wake up every single night for, like, the first month we were dating to the moment when he hacks down the door and she’s screaming.

I have so much respect for this.

ONE: When it’s like, gun to the head, “Pick your favorite horror movie,” I have to go there. It checks all the boxes for me, not only as a horror film but just as a movie in general. I have so much of my own influence that I take from all those Kubrick films, and that pacing and that style that he does better than anybody. So, yeah, that film for me is probably the one. And Jaws, too.

Solid picks right there.

FOX: We come from a different generation, so there are certain things I grew up on. A film like The Craft really helped me because I was a young girl and I was strange. I was a strange girl. I'm from a really small town, and there weren't a lot of kids like me, so when I saw that movie, I'm like, “Oh, okay. That's okay. That's going to be my group when I get older.” So I really connect to films like that and Scream, but also the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The way I felt as a little kid seeing that and being absolutely destroyed by it, but then also wanting to watch it again. I didn't know what was happening to me, but that was sort of when I really realized I fell in love with horror movies. Nothing made me feel that strongly, and so that was really special to me.

That was a beautiful answer. I love that. All the right titles there!

ONE: You passed the test.

Very much. Flying colors.

ONE: What would the wrong answers have been, I wonder?

There can’t be. Somewhat adjacent, I've stopped using the term “guilty pleasure movie” because I feel like if you love a movie, you shouldn't feel guilty about loving it, so I have completely taken that out of my vocabulary.

FOX: 100%.

'Little Bites' "Is About the Unrealistic Expectations of Family"

Image via Shudder

Digging into the evolution of your story idea, Spider, what was idea number one, the thing that started this all, but then can you tell me if you had a break-story moment, something that made you think, “This screenplay is whole now?”

ONE: Obviously, the seed of this is parenthood. I'm a parent, and my oldest son is 20, our daughter is five, so I'm sort of dealing with all aspects of life. Not only is it this idea of protection, but I realized as I was writing it that it really is more about the unrealistic expectations of family. I grew up watching The Brady Bunch and Leave it to Beaver, and whatever your version of that sort of ideal existence of mom, dad, and dinner around the table is. I realized no one has that. No matter how good of a person you are, things happen in your life, and we don't always know what's happening in someone's life. I think Mindy goes through this experience running into other moms or her own mother, not having a clue. Sometimes even the people closest to you don't have a clue as to what's happening to you, and so all those things came into play. These are all real-life things that have happened to me that I don't even discuss some of them because they are too personal. So, I felt like from the beginning, the concept was really there. It's something that I didn't have to imagine what that feels like because I live it.

But I remember the one scene that came late. In my mind that script was done, but then there's always a last-minute idea, and it was the scene where Agyar sings Mindy this horrible song. Once I had that, I was like, “Okay, I fully developed just how awful this creature is.” I think that was one of my favorite breakthrough moments from the script, was the song.

Oh, I’m coming back to the creature soon.

Krsy, first I wanted to come your way with a question about finding your character. I'm not sure if this is how you tackled her, but someone recently mentioned to me that when you jump into a new project, it is nerve-wracking because you're on unstable ground, and then, all of a sudden, you have this moment, either in prep or on set, when you do something and you know you just found your character. Did you have that moment with Mindy, and if so, when?

FOX: Honestly, it was a lot of pressure at the beginning because the first scenes we shot were with the mother, and I'm like, “This comes later in the movie,” and I really had to establish who she was then. She'd already gone through all this trauma at that point, so I had to be really mindful of where I was going to go from there. But I remember it was the first day really working and doing the scenes with the monster. That first scene where I opened the door, and I'm speaking into the darkness, he was in the room, and I couldn't see him, but I knew what he looked like. We had never rehearsed that scene, and so when it happened, I was terrified. I just remember feeling that voice coming out of me. Then after that, I just never allowed myself to break that feeling until the movie was done, and then it took me a while to become myself again. I'm a really happy person, bubbly person, and I just wasn't after that movie.

Image via IFC Films

Because it was holding back, and we talk about this performance, it's a lot of just trying to internalize and be strong, especially in front of the monster because you don't want to show vulnerability or weakness — you'll get yourself killed. So, I feel like that was the moment I couldn't control it anymore. She's like, “I'm dying, I'm dying, and you're saying these horrible things and singing to me about my dead husband, and how I'm all alone, and I have nothing,” and I couldn't stop crying. We only did one take of my coverage, and he’s like, “It’s fine,” and I’m like, “Are you sure?” He's like, “You're not going to do that again.” And we just let it feel the way it felt in the room. So I was like, “Okay, I understand who this woman is. I understand this is how far she's gonna go emotionally because that's as far as she's gonna let it go, but then I’m going to peel it back.” That was really the turning point.

Jon Sklaroff Went Method for 'Little Bites'

"I tried to intentionally avoid him a lot."

I'll lean into your monster heavily at this point. Krsy, I'll give you my first question. What is something that you appreciated about Jon [Sklaroff] as a scene partner that helped you tap into something in your own character that you wouldn't have been able to reach without him?

FOX: Jon is very method. I tried to intentionally avoid him a lot because I didn't really want to rehearse with him a ton. I also didn't want to have much of a relationship with him on set because I felt like I shouldn't because, sure, you can work with people that you just love, and you're having fun all the time in between, but I felt like this was like a trauma. He just always gave me something. He pushed my levels of comfort. He made me afraid. I have to tell you when you're in those spaces and having someone biting and licking your thigh and saying something, it's not that hard to get to a place. But he was a beautiful actor, and he really pushed me, and I think that my responses pushed him to almost be meaner. He was a great partner, but also, just look at him. I mean, he wore his teeth the whole entire shoot. He's just drinking out of a straw with his teeth in. He committed.

It feels like a creature like this could have been done in a multitude of different ways. Spider, many questions about that. What was it about Jon and his interpretation of what a creature like that should act like that sparked with you and made you want to cast him? And then also, what was it like figuring out the proper makeup and prosthetics so he had the look that you wanted on him?

ONE: We did a Zoom with him, and I could tell right away that he was incredibly serious about what he does and very thoughtful. He had a million questions, and just his physicality, just his look. We did a little Zoom rehearsal, and I could just see his eyes glazing over, and I was like, “This guy, there’s something going on here.” Through the whole process, he would, more than anyone, text me at three in the morning asking about a word: “Is this the right word?” So I was very excited to have somebody who took it very seriously. Especially because when you're dealing with genre, and you're creating a monster, there are some actors that might think it could be a throwaway thing, but he certainly wasn't that guy.

Then in terms of the design, not only physically but just dialogue in the character development, it really was important to me to try to find a lane that hopefully we haven't seen much. I've said this before, in the world of horror, when you think of iconic monster creatures, we think of silent killers like Michael Myers; we think of wise-cracking like Chucky and Freddy Krueger, or we think of more paranormal situations like a creepy kid in the corner or whatever. But to create a character where the psychological pain equals the physical was really the main goal. I wanted his words to be as cruel as the bites that he's imposing on her. So, it was really exciting, and I feel really great about it. And as far as the physical look, the prosthetics, we wanted to keep them to a minimum because it was an acting job, so he wasn't just this beast in the corner. We wanted to be really thoughtful about not overwhelming him with so much that he couldn't emote.

Image via IFC Films

I wanted to follow up on one thing that you just brought up. You said when you did that first Zoom with Jon, he had so many questions. Is there any particular question that really caught you by surprise and kind of cracked open that character in a way you didn't expect?

ONE: He was very curious. A lot of times actors are like, “This is what I'm saying, okay, cool.” But he was always like, “Well, why? Why is he doing that,” and, “Why wouldn't he interrupt her? Why?” And so it was always a pretty lively discussion, and it also kept me on my toes of always justifying, “Why did I write it like that,” and finding those answers that I know are inside, but I have to articulate to him.

The Art of Crafting a Film in the Edit

"Your movie is saved or destroyed in the edit."

Close

Krsy, I have to ask you about being an editor on this film. I know you've done that for a while, but in all honesty, I don't think I've ever spoken to an actor who also edits their own films, and I find that absolutely fascinating. What do you think it is for you personally that pairs well in terms of being an actor and also editing your work?

FOX: A big part of the films we make is because we do so many different jobs, right? I feel like the editing is another creative part of the job. Since he wrote and directed this one, he got to really do more. I guess I got to be creative on screen, but it's a different thing behind the scenes. So, I did all the production stuff. That's sort of my moment to be like, “Okay, I get to be part of the visual and what people are experiencing.” It's very strange to edit yourself and stare at yourself all day; you get very sick of yourself. But this particular film, it was helpful because it's so different than my real personality. I look so different. I speak so differently. So it felt like it helped remove me. I'm like, “Oh, she's doing this, she's doing this…” It's a strange thing.

But it's in our experience. When we get into the edit, sometimes the movie goes in a different direction than we expected, and that's always super exciting to me. In this particular film, Spider went on tour with his band right after we finished shooting, so I got to get a first cut together on my own and just sort of live with it and throw him what I'm seeing. Luckily, because we do so much prep, nothing is a huge surprise for him. We're very in sync in that way. But also, sometimes you take an extra couple of frames from the scene that we expected to, or it felt like this needed more space, or this needed to be condensed, or maybe not that line, and it really felt organic and easy to edit this film where I've had other ones where I'm like, “I don't know. What do you think? Do I need to take this out? I think this.” And we've gone back and forth more.

ONE: The edit for this one came together pretty easily because we'd had so many discussions about the pacing of the film, these pauses between dialogue, and it was also in performance. It was right there, so we didn't have to play around with it too much. You run into problems in the editing room when you don't really have a clear idea of what your film is.

FOX: Or if you shoot too much. Sometimes, we do not know. I mean, I knew which takes he was responding to, but actually, when I was watching the footage, there were moments even in my performance, where I'm like, “I don't like that take. I want to do it again.” And then I watched it later, and I'm like, “Oh, I'm actually gonna go with this.” It surprises me. Also, I do sound design as I edit scenes. I, at least at minimum, put in temp music, and I think that making the choices early on with this film really helped move it because there's a lot of silence, and it's important, but then the moments when there are sound design or a score of some kind, it really means something. So, that was exciting. Then, when our composer, Roy Mayorga, came in and really dove into the score, it was super exciting because we had already [decided], “We know this moment needs something, or it needs to go further,” and we got to have those conversations because we already temped it in, and it was great.

Image via IFC Films

What a cool set of skills to have. I don't necessarily think everybody out there should also become an editor, but having an understanding of what it takes to cut what you make on set into a final film is something I think everyone would benefit from.

FOX: I agree, actually. I think that even if you don't end up ultimately editing your film, having an understanding and messing around with it and learning it is really helpful. I know other filmmakers like Francis Galluppi, who did Last Stop in Yuma County, he edits his stuff, and I know it's super important to him and we bond over that. It's just a super creative part of the film.

ONE: It’s certainly the most underappreciated. Your movie is saved or destroyed in the edit. It really is. You could have the greatest performance from an actor and you chop it up weird and it's ruined. It is also emotionally the hardest part because when I'm on set and you frame up that moment, and you're getting a great performance, you're sitting there like, “We're making the greatest movie ever!” You're so excited. And then it takes a while to massage that, and you start editing, and you're like, “Oh my god, this is garbage.” And then something works, and you’re like, “Oh my god.” You have to be patient because there are moments in editing where I just want to be like, “Just forget it. Just trash it all.”

FOX: Or you have to lose something you love because you don't need it even though you love it, and that's hard. I think because we both come from a musical background, we always say, “I think my musical background helps with my edit because I edit solely based on feel,” which is like music and the way you write music. Whereas maybe someone else would approach it differently. I feel like if I didn't have a musical background, I maybe wouldn't have the instincts as an editor. It’s sort of, “Like it or not.” That's sort of where I come from. It's a very organic place, like, “This feels good, so it is.”

ONE: Every scene has a tempo. That's how we'll edit where we're going to cut. I'll sit there, and we’ll watch the scene, and just almost like you're counting in the band, “There!” It’s all feel.

Every year, at the end of the year, I make this gigantic montage of all the movies that came out in the calendar year. All I'm doing is cutting clips that I love to the beat of particular songs from certain films, and the satisfaction when you make a cut on the perfect point of a song …

FOX: Oh, it’s the best. [Laughs]

It is a little indescribable, but I feel it.

ONE: Sometimes magic things happen that you didn't plan on. One of my favorite cuts in Little Bites is there's a scene where he rings the bell and she sits at the edge of her bed, and it's a wide and there's a railing, and then we cut to the supermarket scene, and the railing lines up exactly with the produce aisle. I'm like, “Oh my god, I'm a genius,” but I didn't plan it at all.

FOX: [Laughs] You just told your secrets!

ONE: But those are such great [moments]. The universe is helping you create little moments, and maybe no one will ever notice, but to me …

'Little Bites' Allowed Krsy Fox to Return to Her Passions

Partner and director Spider One found joy in her joy on set.

Image by Adam Matignetti

We've been ending all of our Fantastic Fest interviews with this particular question because it came up during the first interview that I did. It was for The Rule of Jenny Pen, which, of course, stars Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow, and their director, [James Ashcroft], was saying that it was incredible watching these two acting titans have such joy when tackling their work. What is the single moment when you felt the most joy while making Little Bites?

FOX: I think it was the day that we wrapped, and I knew …

ONE: [Laughs] When it was over.

FOX: [Laughs] It was actually the scene at the bus stop with Chaz [Bono] and I. I could tell with that take, I'm like, “This is it. I know we have this take, and he's going to say, ‘This is a wrap.’” I wanted to cry and laugh and we're all jumping around. We put on a ridiculous song. I couldn't really let myself be light and happy, but I knew we did something really special, and we all were out there together in the middle of the night. That was really, I think, the most joyous. And when it was cut, and we could watch it, we're like, “We fucking made a movie, man. This is crazy!”

Image via IFC Films

ONE: I think for me — I'm not just saying this because you're sitting here — it was honestly watching you because I know how long you've been acting, and it's a very difficult life. For a while, you stopped doing it. We live together, we have a child together, so I know how talented you are, but sometimes I'm surprised. I'm like, “I know you're good,” and then we did this movie, and I'm like, “Oh shit, you're really good.” So, just seeing that happen and being a part of it and knowing that whatever happens, you have this to show everybody, like, “Fuck yeah!” I’m tearing up — but for me, overall, that was my most satisfying moment.

FOX: You’re so damn sweet. Thank you! That's so nice. It's funny, you always want to please your director when you're acting, and you want them to be happy, but making him happy or making him excited is the best feeling in the world. So, that makes me so happy that you said that.

ONE: I've had to learn to express as a director. A lot of times you're working so hard, you don't have time to tell your actors what a great job they're doing. So, I have to learn to do that and encourage them.

Little Bites is in theaters and available on VOD now.

Little Bites (2024) In a desperate attempt to protect her ten-year-old daughter, a young widow allows a nightmarish monster to slowly eat her alive. Director Spider One Cast Bonnie Aarons , Heather Langenkamp , Barbara Crampton , Chaz Bono , Krsy Fox , Jon Sklaroff , James A. Janisse , Chelsea Rebecca , Elizabeth Phoenix Caro Runtime 106 Minutes Writers Spider One

