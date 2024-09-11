We all know that parenthood isn't easy. However, horror films have a way of making audiences understand how scary, creepy, and traumatizing it can be. A new movie that is coming to underscore this view is Little Bites, which centers around a mother desperately trying to protect her kid from a fiendish creature. To tease the movie for horror month, Shudder and RLJE Films teamed up with Collider to debut the trailer along with the release date: it is set to premiere in theaters on October 4.

The trailer for Little Bites provides a little glimpse into how macabre the new movie looks. The darkened house would be uninviting enough on its own, but on top of that, Mindy (Krsy Fox) has to deal with a disgusting creature lurking in the shadows. The flesh-eating monster is called Agyar (Jon Sklaroff), and it seems to have struck a horrible deal with Mindy. As long as it keeps feasting on her flesh, he will leave the woman's daughter alone.

It's pretty easy to see that the situation inside Mindy's house will derail at some point, and we'll have to check out the movie to find out exactly what happens when Agyar the monster is not pleased. Based on our collective experience with horror movies, though, it's safe to say that it won't be pleasant at all. Not that it has been for Mindy: in a particular scene in the trailer, we discover that protecting her daughter is taking a physical toll on her, and it's just a matter of time before push comes to shove.

'Little Bites' Director Explains His Horror Movies' Allegories

In an official statement, director Spider One explained that Little Bites is inspired by an extremely personal and yet universal experience. The director decided to just be blunt about it instead of having audiences speculate on the possible allegories that the story brings. He stated:

"Little Bites began with an unflinching look at my own experience as a parent. An experience that has been and continues to be a complex mess of love, pain, success and failure. Where the best of intentions are constantly countered by the dark forces of self-doubt and the external judgment of others. Where the efforts to protect a child can at times seem pointless in such a cruel, confusing world. It’s a deeply personal experience that I believe is equally universal."

To leave no room for misinterpretation, Spider One also wrote that Little Bites is "clearly" a metaphor for parenthood and that ultimately Agyar represents every parent's fear of failing their kids. The director added that if viewers perceive Mindy's actions as surreal and frustrating, this is exactly the point because "she doesn't know what to do." He capped it off by stating that framing the parenthood story within the horror genre was a "natural choice" because it is "one of the most exciting ways to tell a story."

Little Bites will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest before it arrives in theaters on October 4 before coming to Shudder at a later date. You can watch the trailer above.

