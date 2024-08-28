Next month, Gravitas Ventures is bringing its next acclaimed indie feature to theaters in Sheridan O’Donnell's directorial debut Little Brother. The distribution outlet acquired the film earlier this month after it turned heads and earned the Audience Award at the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival for its heartfelt story about two siblings on a road trip to an intervention. The Half of It star Daniel Diemer plays the titular younger brother, Jake, who is tasked with driving his troubled older brother Pete (Philip Ettinger) from Albuquerque to Seattle for a family intervention following his suicide attempt. Ahead of the release, Collider can exclusively share the official trailer that shows how the two wildly different siblings clash during their trip yet ultimately find common ground.

When the footage first opens, the focus is not on Jake or Pete, but on their concerned father, played by Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons. He calls Jake for an update on how Pete is doing and a brief montage of a drinking binge after leaving the hospital shows that he's not in a good place. Moreover, he's not receptive to his brother's initial pleas to drive with him to visit their parents nor does he tolerate Jake's accusations that his mental health is an excuse for some of his bad behavior. Seattle won't wait though, and they get on the road where the two finally begin to better understand each other. Though Jake doesn't have experience with the kind of depression Pete is going through and their history has left a lot of pain between them, he does his best to connect with his brother, leading to a few happy moments during the trip where they get to have a typical sibling bond. It's a heartwarming show of love and support that demonstrates how much they really care about each other even at their lowest moments.

The dynamic between Diemer and Ettinger will be the focus of Little Brother, but Simmons will also get plenty of chances to shine as their dad if the trailer is any indication. Known for his wide range of roles from various Spider-Man titles to Damien Chezelle's Whiplash and the animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman's Invincible, he'll show a more tragic side in the upcoming drama as a father torn apart by his son's behavior. Acting opposite him as the brothers' mother will also be an Emmy nominee in Thirtysomething's Polly Draper.

'Little Brother' Is a Deeply Personal Story for O'Donnell

In addition to directing, O'Donnell also penned the story for his first movie. Although this will be his feature debut, he has tackled his fair share of short films before, as well as a stint behind the camera for the community theater mockumentary series Thank You, 5. It's fitting that Little Brother will be his first though, because it's such a very personal story based on his own experiences with a close friend who tragically took their own life. "I wrote the film to capture their warmth and humor and attempt to understand their mental health journey, all of which I hope deeply connects with viewers,” he said in an official statement. “We’re grateful to Gravitas Ventures for championing the film and are thrilled to work with them on bringing ‘Little Brother’ to audiences.”

Little Brother is slated to hit theaters in September. Check out the exclusive trailer in the player above.