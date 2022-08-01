If you’re looking for a new adult animation series that doesn’t hold back in the least, might I suggest the upcoming FXX series, Little Demon?

The show features Lucy DeVito voicing a young girl named Chrissy Feinberg who finally learns who her father is on her very first day of seventh grade. It’s Satan (voiced by Danny DeVito). Turns out, 13 years ago, Chrissy’s mother, Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza), had a daughter with the devil and has been trying to keep her from him ever since. However, now that Chrissy’s hit the point where she can access her own powers, there’s no hiding anymore.

I had only seen one episode of Little Demon before having a chat with Plaza and the DeVitos at San Diego Comic-Con, but it was already abundantly clear that this show is going big in a number of respects. Chrissy may just want to be a normal kid, but her world is filled with murder, possession, otherworldly creatures, and then some.

No description will do what happens in Little Demon justice, but the voice cast (who are also executive producers on the series), did go around and pinpoint one thing that made them go, “I can’t believe FXX is letting us do this.” Danny DeVito opted to highlight Satan’s habit of killing people:

“Well, FXX is, after all, fearless, so they are with us and we will push the envelop until we are corralled in and sat on. But I think one of my big ones is the fact that Satan is very bold in terms of who he murders. He murders a lot of people. You know, one random day I would just go out murder. L et me give you a hint; it doesn’t matter how old you are for me to be able to just take you out.”

Little Demon is irreverent, violent, and hilarious, but Lucy DeVito continued by noting that the show stands out in how it depicts the female experience and how it incorporates it into this supernatural narrative:

“It’s in the very beginning moments of the show, but Chrissy, my character ‘becomes a woman,’ and we get to see that. I think what’s really cool about what FX has allowed us to explore is these female relationships and female stories as well that maybe we haven’t always seen in adult animation so I’m really excited to just put that out there.”

As for Plaza, she pinpointed an unforgettable scene you’ll see in the first episode of the series, “First Blood:”

“I’m really excited that my character gets to do full frontal nudity in the show. I don’t think that’s a spoiler, but it’s exciting for me because I haven’t done it in live action yet, but I got to kind of dip my toe in with full frontal nudity.”

Eager to hear more from the Little Demon cast and executive producers? You can catch our full conversation in the video interview at the top of this article! Also, don’t miss the first two episodes of Little Demon when they air on FXX on August 25th at 10pm and stream the next day on Hulu.