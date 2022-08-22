Many people inherit certain features from their parents. Whether it's height, eye color, or a particularly bad sense of humor. Even people who have never met their parents before may unknowingly have a similarity that is latent. In FX’s new animated comedy Little Demon, protagonist Chrissy is a teenage girl who has inherited something special from her father: demonic powers. After awakening her powers, Chrissy learns she is the antichrist and dear old dad is the devil himself. Talk about daddy issues. Now if that premise doesn’t pull you in, the chance to hear Danny DeVito voicing the devil might. Throw in Aubrey Plaza as Chrissy’s mom and Danny DeVito’s daughter Lucy DeVito playing opposite her dad, and you’ve got the makings of a can’t-miss core of voice acting talent. Little Demon will be hitting FX and Hulu on August 25th. Never have we been more excited to take a trip to hell. Here’s everything we know about the fiery animated series with an otherworldly voice-acting cast.

Watch the Little Demon Trailer

Fans eager for the show were given a sneak peek of Little Demon at Comic-Con before FX released the official trailer in late July. The trailer starts off in the halls of Middletown Junior High School, a boring school in middle-of-nowhere Delaware. Chrissy (Lucy DeVito) is a new girl in town, and the local teens have noticed. Let the hazing ensue. They might want to think twice about whom they're hazing, however. When she’s cornered in a bathroom by a school bully, something happens: Chrissy unlocks superhuman powers that rip open a hole in the sky above her high school. Chrissy’s mom Laura (Aubrey Plaza) reveals to her that her Dad is the devil, and she’s the antichrist. Talk about unique dating history. Chrissy travels to what appears to be the entrance to hell where Satan (Danny DeVito) appears on a motorcycle to welcome his son, only to realize that she's a girl. When Chrissy asks where he’s been her whole life, Satan unveils the metaphysical realm. In between the human world and hell, the metaphysical realm is packed with demons and different kinds of creatures from the underworld. From there, hijinx ensue.

The series will feature demons, blood, and gore in a hellish fashion, but the emotional core seems to be the story of a father trying to get to know his daughter and a triangle of family bonds being tested by wholly unique circumstances. One scene has Satan and Laura crashing what seems to be some sort of party or satanic ritual that Chrissy and a cadre of local teens are attending. Some teens smirkily remark “I’d be so embarrassed if my parents crashed a party”, and Chrissy seems embarrassed. Of course, it's not every day that Satan crashes your hangout session. The combination of premise and an impeccable cast of voice actors promises to deliver a compelling series.

When is Little Demon Coming Out?

Little Demon will be coming to FX on August 25th. The original animated series will debut its first two episodes at 10 pm ET/PT before airing subsequent episodes weekly. Luckily, episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

Who are the Cast/Confirmed Characters?

Hold on to your pitchforks because the star power in this cast list will blow you away. The core cast consists of Lucy DeVito, Aubrey Plaza, and Danny DeVito. Lucy DeVito plays Chrissy, a 13-year-old girl who also happens to be the Antichrist and spawn of Satan. Lucy joins her real-life father the iconic Danny DeVito who plays Satan as an excited father desperate to connect with his estranged daughter. DeVito is known for his portrayal of the taxi dispatcher Louie De Palma in the television series Taxi, which won him a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award. He also plays the idiosyncratic businessman, father, and curmudgeon Frank Reynolds on the FX and FXX sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. On his latest role, DeVito had this to say:

“Well, FXX is, after all, fearless, so they are with us and we will push the envelop until we are corralled in and sat on. But I think one of my big ones is the fact that Satan is very bold in terms of who he murders. He murders a lot of people. You know, one random day I would just go out murder. L et me give you a hint; it doesn’t matter how old you are for me to be able to just take you out.”

Rounding out this trio is Audrey Plaza, known for her work as the hilarious scene-stealer April on the television comedy Parks & Recreation. Plaza plays Laura Feinberg, Chrissy’s well-meaning and protective mother. It will be entertaining to see how the three play off of each other, especially Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza, both known for their distinct and impeccable comedic acting.

But the star power doesn’t stop there, far from it. Little Demon will feature a supporting cast of familiar voices. The series features guest appearances from an all-star cast including Mel Brooks, Rhea Perlman, Patrick Wilson, Shangela, Will Jackson Harper, Dave Bautista, Toks Olagundoye, Sam Richardson, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Fans might be most excited to see DeVito reunite with former Twins co-star Schwarzenegger, one of comedy’s more unlikely pairs.

With a cast like this, the premise almost doesn’t even matter. Luckily, it seems like the mix of all-star casting and a strong comedic engine should deliver a thrilling animated comedy.

What is the Background Behind Little Demon?

Little Demon was created by Darcy Fowler (Bad Parents), Seth Kirschner (30 Rock), and Kieran Valla (Delinquent). They brought on Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon and Aubrey Plaza as executive producers, as well as Jack, Lucy, and Danny DeVito.

What Is the Plot of Little Demon?

