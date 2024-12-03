Earlier in the year, Paramount+ UK & Ireland announced a new psychological thriller titled Little Disasters. The upcoming drama series was set to star Troy and Inglourious Basterds star, Diane Kruger, and For Her Sins actor, Jo Joyner, in the leading roles. Now, Paramount+ via Deadline, has released first look images of the upcoming drama which explores how one moment can fracture, and "nearly destroy entire families and friendships."

Little Disasters is based on the novel, Anatomy of a Scandal by Sarah Vaughan. The Paramount+ series will explore female friendships and motherhood through the lens of four women “with little in common apart from their due dates.” Kruger will play the main character, Jess, while Joyner portrays her longtime friend, doctor Liz. The images released of Little Disasters show Kruger's Jess, living what some might assume is the perfect life surrounded by her young and happy family. That is before everything begins going down hill, fast. So what brings Jess' near perfect world tumbling down? The official logline for Little Disasters reads:

“When Jess takes her baby daughter to hospital with a head injury that she can’t explain, her close friend and on-duty A&E doctor Liz must make the excruciating decision of whether to call social services on her longtime friend. This decision sets in motion a chain of events that show how one moment can fracture and nearly destroy entire families and friendships.”

The entirety of the Little Disaters storyline revolves around and centers on the relationship between four women whose most unifying factor is their respective due dates. Besides Kruger's Jess, and Joyner's Liz, the quartet is completed by Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), who plays corporate lawyer Charlotte, and Emily Taaffe (The Rising), who stars as Mel. Production on the series had already begun since June and the series is set to be available on Paramount+ in the U.K. & Ireland with Fremantle set to handle international distribution. The series cast also includes JJ Feild (Turn, Austenland), Ben Bailey Smith (Star Wars: Andor, The Split), and Stephen Campbell Moore (The History Boys, Masters of the Air).

'Little Disasters' Is Poised to be a Highly Relatable Tale

Paramount+ UK & Ireland's Little Disasters is a six-part series adapted for the screen by Ruth Fowler and Amanda Duke. The series is directed by Eva Sigurdardottir, who previously explained that it was the relatability of the story that drew her in.“I am a filmmaker who is drawn to brutally real and gritty stories, and here we had a glamorous and aspirational setting, yet with a terrifying central conflict – a hurt child,” she said. Ash Atalla, Alex Smith and Marianna Abbotts serve as executive producers alongside author Vaughan. Director Sigurdardottir wasn't the only one for whom the relatability of Little Disasters had a profound impact on. Speaking about the series earlier in the year, Kruger said:

“This series will offer a relatable story which examines the crippling judgment levied upon mothers by society. The story so wonderfully explores the fragility of reputation, with the rapid unravelling of Jess’ seemingly perfect life. I can’t wait to begin developing Jess’s character and explore the challenges of motherhood through her eyes.”

Little Disasters will be available on Paramount+ in the U.K. & Ireland next year. The series does not have a release date yet.