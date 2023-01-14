John Swab, the writer/director of grim and gritty crime dramas like Ida Red, Candy Land, and Body Brokers, is back with a new film, Little Dixie. Fans of Swab’s work will likely recognize more than a few familiar actors, including frequent collaborator Frank Grillo, who is once again playing a leading role. Like Swab’s previous works, Little Dixie deals with desperate people doing desperate things in a grim and often morally gray world full of violence, gangs, and drugs.

With the film set to release soon, here are all the details we have about the Little Dixie release date, plot details, cast, crew, and more.

Watch the Little Dixie Trailer

Paramount released a trailer for Little Dixie on December 15, 2022. The trailer focuses heavily on the atmosphere of the movie, far more than introducing characters or plot. Quick cuts and a tense soundtrack work with the grim cinematography to create a feeling of unease. The extreme violence that the cartel members are capable of is clearly displayed, as is the vulnerability of Doc and his family.

When and Where Is Little Dixie Coming Out?

Little Dixie will premiere at the Rotterdam International Film Festival on January 28, 2023, and will then open in select US theaters a few days later, on February 3. Be sure to check your local listings to see if it is playing at a theater near you. But don’t despair if Little Dixie isn’t playing at your local theater though. Amazon already has a listing for preordering Little Dixie and Paramount states that LIttle Dixie will be available digitally and on Demand beginning February 3. So you do have the option to watch this thriller from the comfort of your own home. Be sure to check Paramount’s streaming service, Paramount+, as well, as Paramount has acquired the distribution rights for Little Dixie, so it may be available there at some point down the line.

Fans of John Swab’s previous gritty thrillers should be sure to check out Little Dixie as it looks to have themes, atmosphere, and of course actors in common with his earlier films. Whether you plan to watch the film in theaters or at home on demand, be sure to mark your calendars for February 3.

What Is Little Dixie About?

Little Dixie focuses on Doc Alexander (Frank Grillo), a former special forces agent. As a truce he helped negotiate between cartel members and the governor falls apart, Doc is left unprotected and hunted by the cartel. Without the truce, violence grips the streets, and Doc must fight to defend himself and his innocent young daughter who is described as “the one good thing in his life”. To what extent the daughter will be her own character, as opposed to simply motivation for Doc is unclear.

Who's In the Cast of Little Dixie?

Little Dixie stars action movie icon Frank Grillo. Grillo has made a name for himself on projects including The Purge franchise, where he plays Sergeant Leo Barnes, as well as End of Watch, and Zero Dark Thirty. He also recently played Ferruccio Lamborghini in the film Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend. The actor is also known for his role as Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in the MCU's Captain America films.

Annabeth Gish costars, playing the role of Billie Riggs. Viewers may recognize Gish from her ten-episode run on Sons of Anarchy, or from her role in the well-received Mike Flanagan miniseries Midnight Mass. She has also recently been in two episodes of Bill Hader’s Barry. Mercedes Mason, best known for her work on series including Fear the Walking Dead, The L Word: Generation Q, and The Rookie, plays Julie Reed.

The role of the corrupt governor is played by Eric Dane. Dane is most recognizable as “McSteamy” on Grey’s Anatomy, but he has also worked on a number of other shows, including Euphoria and The Last Ship. The governor’s son, Taylor Jeffs, is played by Dash Melrose. Melrose has previously been in Little Fires Everywhere, Ida Red, and Red Stone.

Peter Greene, perhaps best known as Zed in Pulp Fiction, plays Karl Roach. Greene’s long list of film credits includes roles in The Mask, Body Brokers, and Tesla. Sofia Bryant plays Doc’s daughter, the titular “Dixie.” Bryant has an impressive resume, despite her young age, having been in the series The Girl in the Woods, I am Not Okay With This, and an episode of The Good Wife. More recently, she was also in the film Never Better.

Thomas Dekker, who played John Connor in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, plays the role of Clarke Moore in Little Dixie while the role of the cartel’s enforcer Cuco is played by Beau Knapp. Knapp has previously been in films like Ida Red, Crypto, Southpaw, and The Signal. Maurice Compte, who has previously been in Breaking Bad, Mayans MC, and Narcos, also stars. Danny Boy O’Connor plays Coka. Interestingly, La Coka Nostra is also the name of one of the musical groups O’Connor founded. His other, perhaps better-known group is the iconic Irish rap group House of Pain. When not "jumping around", O’Connor has also acted in films including Out of Exile, Ida Red, and Let Me Make You a Martyr.

Who's Making Little Dixie?

Little Dixie, like Swab’s previous films, is produced by Roxwell Films and its producers include John Swab, Robert Ogden Barnum, and Jeremy M. Rosen. Barnum has previously produced Swab’s films Ida Red, Body Brokers, and Candy Land, as well as a variety of other projects including Margin Call, On the Line, and 9 Bullets. Jeremy Rosen has similarly produced previous films by Swab, among others. Nicole Flores is the line producer with Ali Jazayeri and Viviana Zarragoitia as executive producers. Little Dixie's music is by David Sardy, cinematography by Will Stone, and Film Editing is by Andrew Aaronson.

Little Dixie is written and directed by John Swab. Swab has worked on multiple tense crime dramas before, including 2021’s Ida Red, about a woman with a terminal illness hoping to pull “one last job”, and 2021’s Body Brokers, which follows recovering addicts who realize their treatment center is actually a cover for a massive fraud operation. Swab’s 2022 film Candy Land is a slasher set in the world of sex workers who work truck stops. This is far from Swab’s first time directing many of the actors in Little Dixie. Frank Grillo starred in Swab’s previous films Body Brokers and Ida Red. Body Brokers and Ida Red, much like Little Dixie, were produced, directed, and written by Swab, giving him an impressive amount of creative control. Swab has worked with Thomas Dekker and Peter Greene before as well, as both were in Swab’s film Body Brokers while Danny Boy O’Connor, Dash Melrose, and Beau Knapp were all previously in Swab’s Ida Red.