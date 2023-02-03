Collider is excited to share a brand-new clip for the upcoming film Little Dixie starring Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year) and Eric Dane (Euphoria). The revenge thriller is set to release in select theaters, on digital, and on demand today.

The story of Little Dixie follows Doc (Grillo), an ex-special forces operative who finds himself and his family being targeted after a deal between a governor and drug lord takes a bad turn. With the lives of his loved ones and his own life being put in danger, Doc faces off against a brutal Mexican drug cartel in order to protect those he cares about, especially his young daughter, the titular "Little Dixie."

The new clip entitled "Not As Close Anymore" sees Rich (Dane) discussing how thankful he is for Doc's work, saying that he knows that it's "not always pretty" before Doc cuts him off and is very blunt with him. He tells him to back out of a deal with someone named Lalo or Doc won't be able to protect Rich's family. While Rich tries to come him down and elements the fact that the two aren't as close as they used to be, Doc isn't sure that it's such a bad thing before leaving the scene.

Image via Paramount

The Rest of the Team Behind Little Dixie

Little Dixie is written and directed by John Swab, who also serves as a producer alongside Robert Ogden Barnum and Jeremy M. Rosen. Executive producers on the project are Ali Jazayeri and Viviana Zarragoitia. Joining Grillo and Dane, the cast of the upcoming thriller also features Beau Knapp, Annabeth Gish, Peter Greene, Thomas Dekker, Mercedes Mason, Maurice Compte, and Sofia Bryant, among others. Little Dixie premiered at the Rotterdam International Film Festival on January 28, 2023, just ahead of its opening in select theaters, on digital, and on demand today.

Little Dixie is set to release in select theaters, on digital, and on demand on February 3rd, 2023. You can check out the new exclusive clip and read its official synopsis down below.