After playing the head of the Lamborghini family last month in Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend, Frank Grillo (Avengers: Endgame) is a troubled ex-special forces operator trying to protect his daughter in a new trailer for Little Dixie. Hailing from Candyland director John Swab, the new gritty action-thriller puts Grillo into a bind when a deal goes wrong between a vicious drug kingpin and a corrupt governor, putting his family in danger. He’ll do anything to protect his young daughter Little Dixie (Sofia Bryant), the one source of light he has left in his life.

Thanks to some ominous background music, the trailer has an uneasy tone throughout, especially as governor Richard Jeffs (Eric Dane) and drug lord Raphael “Cuco” Prado (Beau Knapp) prepare for their meeting. Grillo’s Doc Alexander is there to help facilitate an agreement, but everything goes wrong when the police show up. It appears to be a setup from the governor to wipe out the cartel. Even worse for Doc is that Jeffs drags him into the fight, making him an even bigger target after failing to broker a peaceful deal between the two sides. Now, the terrifying Cuco is after his family, and judging by his violent, systematic approach, he’s going to make Doc’s life hell.

From there, the trailer turns into Taken territory as Doc threatens the cartel to stay away from his daughter, lest he uses his particular set of skills to take them down. Cuco ignores that warning and kidnaps Little Dixie to send a message. It sets up a final showdown where the troubled Doc looks to protect the only thing in his life worth saving using all the firepower he has to get his daughter back. With a rev of a chainsaw at the end, it seems he’ll go to the same violent extremes in his quest for revenge.

RELATED: Frank Grillo-Led Film ‘The Resurrection of Charles Manson’ Gets Release Date

Little Dixie is the Latest Partnership for Grillo and Swab

Grillo is quickly becoming a favorite of Swab’s in his feature films. Little Dixie marks their third collaboration with a fourth on the way in the drama One Day as a Lion which also stars J.K. Simmons. The MCU star also had a starring role in Swab’s previous efforts Body Brokers and Ida Red.

Beyond Grillo, Dane, Knapp, and Bryant, Little Dixie features an impressive cast that also features Annabeth Gish (Midnight Mass), Peter Greene (The Mask), Thomas Dekker (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Mercedes Mason (NCIS: Los Angeles), and Maurice Compte (Narcos). Swab produced the film with Jeremy M. Rosen while Robert Ogden Barnum was also on board alongside executive producers Ali Jazayeri and Viviana Zarragoitia.

Little Dixie will be available on digital and on-demand February 3, 2023. Check out the trailer below.