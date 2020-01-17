The ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Trailer Promises Big Drama Everywhere

Reese Witherspoon seems to be in the highly specific “produce her own gritty TV series based on acclaimed novels that have a pulp genre element while still feeling well within the pocket of prestige” element of her career. And readers? I’m friggin’ here for it. Witherspoon both executive produces and co-stars in the upcoming Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere with Kerry Washington — also currently in the damn pocket of pulp prestige TV. And based on the first official trailer, it looks like their pairing will result in lots of sparks. And then those sparks will result in lots of little fires. Everywhere, even.

Based on the acclaimed novel from Celeste Ng, Witherspoon plays Elena Richardson, the seemingly perfect matriarch of a beloved suburban family. Washington plays Mia Warren, a down-on-her-luck photographer and artist who’s living in her car with her daughter Pearl (Lexi Underwood). When Elena makes quick friends with her and extends her a would-be olive branch of work as a, in her awkward words, “house helper,” much to the chagrin of Elena’s husband Bill (Joshua Jackson), the two women’s lives intertwine in ways that permeate and explode with secrets, lies, betrayals, and emotional explosions.

The series adaptation is written and run by Liz Tigelaar (Life Unexpected), and produced alongside Witherspoon and Washington by acclaimed indie filmmaker Lynn Shelton (Humpday). Witherspoon has been interested in the book for some time, making it one of her book club picks in 2017, before delivering it to Washington as a project for them to star in. Hopefully, this sense of personal joy and fulfillment shows in what’s sure to be an incendiary limited series.

Check out the first trailer and official synopsis for Little Fires Everywhere below. The series debuts on Hulu March 18.