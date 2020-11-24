The trailer for Little Fish features nervous characters in face masks, overstressed hospitals with burned-out doctors, and tons of discussions of the effects a debilitating, global pandemic. But it's not about that pandemic. Rather, Little Fish focuses on a fictional disease with terrifying consequences — and one couple that tries desperately to survive through its ravaging symptoms. If you've ever wanted a union between Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and 28 Days Later, this might be the movie for you.

Olivia Cooke (Thoroughbreds) and Jack O'Connell (Unbroken) star as the central couple living in a world ravaged by a pandemic that causes its sufferers to lose all of their memories and central nervous functions. O'Connell has caught this deadly disease, and while the two try to survive in this newly frightening world, they also try and keep the deep, emotional strengths of their relationship alive. The Tribeva Film Festival-placing movie comes from director Chad Hartigan (Morris from America), writer Mattson Tomlin (The Batman), and producers Tomlin, Lia Buman (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), Rian Cahill (Midnight Special), Tim Headington (The Green Knight), and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Gretel & Hansel).

Little Fish comes to theaters and on demand February 5, 2021. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below.

IFC is proud to present the trailer for Chad Hartigan’s sweeping sci-fi romance, LITTLE FISH. The latest film from this esteemed director, LITTLE FISH chronicles the all too familiar phenomena of a global pandemic, sweeping the world without control. Pointedly, the film asks “When your disaster is everyone’s disaster, how do you grieve?” As the sickness, which causes you to slowly lose all your memories, runs rampant, the viewer follows an incredibly charming young married couple, played masterfully by Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell. They fight to hold their relationship together before the disease can erase all memory of their love. IFC will release the film in theaters and on demand on February 5, 2021.

Image via IFC Films

Image via IFC Films

