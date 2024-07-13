The Big Picture In Little House on the Prairie, Albert faced harrowing storylines, including adoption, addiction, and a tragic ending.

In the movies, Albert's fate becomes confusing, leaving viewers uncertain about his ultimate outcome.

Despite ambiguous endings, Albert remains a fan-favorite character with one of the show's most powerful conclusions.

Even though the saga came to an end more than four decades ago, Little House on the Prairie remains one of the most beloved shows in television history. Loosely based upon the popular biographical book series by author Laura Ingalls Wilder (played by Melissa Gilbert), the show follows the adventures of the Ingalls family as they relocate to the small town of Walnut Grove. Set in 19th century America, the Ingalls, comprised of Laura, Mary (Melissa Sue Anderson), Carrie (Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush), and led by parents Charles (Michael Landon) and Caroline (Karen Grassle) faced many hardships, which allowed the show to take on incredibly controversial topics.

Over the years, the Ingalls family rew as Charles and Caroline had more children, both through birth and adoption. Albert Ingalls (Matthew Labyroteaux) joined the show as the Ingalls’ adopted son during Season 5 and quickly became a fan favorite. With his arrival came a slew of new storylines came with his arrival. Through the Ingalls’ first son, the show dove into even deeper into serious storylines. After the series came to an end, it continued in the form of three made-for-television films, and, in true Little House fashion, one of the movies, Little House: Look Back to Yesterday, put Albert right in the center of one of his most harrowing dramas yet. But it also created a confusing story that, 41 years later, still has viewers unsure about the character’s fate.

Albert Often Faced Hardships on 'Little House'

Little House on the Prairie often took on harrowing topics. Albert's introduction is even treated as such when he's introduced as an orphan living on the streets, caught stealing from the Ingalls. The story ends joyfully, with the Ingalls adopting him. But with the loving gesture came even more trials for Albert.

The two-part Season 7 episode, “Sylvia,” remains among the show’s most controversial. It follows Albert as he befriends a new student, Sylvia Webb (Olivia Barash). Albert takes to her quickly and pities her unhappy life. Shortly after, Sylvia is sexually assaulted and becomes pregnant. Rumors spread around town that Albert is the father. While the episode is incredibly hard to watch, it’s a character-defining arc for Albert. He is fiercely protective of Sylvia and goes above and beyond to stand up for her. Sylvia passes away following an injury at the end of part two, with Albert lovingly by her side. The sequence is one of Little House’s most disturbing and heart-wrenching. Both Labyroteaux and Barash perform truly outstanding performances, even at their, at the time, young ages. Future seasons would continue to challenge Albert, culminating in an equally dark arc.

In what would be Little House on the Prairie’s final year, Albert once again takes on a controversial topic: addiction. In the first hour, “Home Again (Part 1),” it’s revealed that Albert has fallen in with an unsavory crowd and has had multiple arrests on the charges of stealing. At this point in the series, Charles, Caroline, Albert, and Carrie have moved out of Walnut Grove. But when intense consequences that could see Albert jailed in a workhouse for several years are suggested, Charles takes Albert back home to Walnut Grove in hopes of saving him from the road he’s on. The trip home is far from a miracle cure, as Albert continues to steal and becomes prone to violent outbursts. Charles discovers that Albert has developed a morphine dependence.

The collective two hours are filled with an extremity that was rare for TV at the time, even for a show that was no stranger when it came to taking on a harrowing subject. Labyroteaux, once again, turned in a fantastic performance, one that was at times disturbing and at others pathetic. Yet, the four prior seasons he'd spent with Albert kept the performance consistent with the fan-favorite character. As such, the tragedy is only made all that more pressing. Coupled with Charles' unwavering determination, "Home Again" stands out among the show's expansive list of episodes. It even gives Albert a happy ending, as the character overcomes his addiction, and a voice-over monologue from Laura says that Albert fulfilled his dream of returning home to Walnut Grove and becoming the town doctor 20 years later. With the show's cancelation later that same year, it seemed the long-suffering Albert was finally guaranteed a fulfilling end to his story. But, the show would live on in a new form, and with its return came uncertainty regarding Albert's fate.

The 'Little House' Movies Reinvented Albert’s Fate in a Confusing Way

Following the cancelation of the original series, Little House returned as a collection of three movies. The first to air was Little House: Look Back to Yesterday. It would mark the first time viewers had seen Albert since Season 9’s “Home Again.” The character has turned his life around greatly. He’s now an excellent student and is up for a full scholarship to medical school. His dream of returning to Walnut Grove as the town’s doctor plays a major role in the movie’s set-up, but in the meantime, Charles receives a promotion that sends him home to Walnut Grove on a business trip. He asks Albert to come along, and things seem to get even better for the recovered boy as a potential romance and bright future are hinted at. As a whole, everything seems in line with the epilogue in “Home Again.” But, Albert begins suffering from a series of nose bleeds that lead to falling unconscious. He is diagnosed with a serious blood disorder and soon learns that he is going to die.

Unlike previous stories that put Albert at the center of the central plot, the episode isn’t filled with shocking twists or bleak drama. Instead, it approaches the story with a mix of melancholy and hope. In fact, Albert’s return and impending passing bring the struggling town closer. In keeping with that theme, the movie doesn’t show Albert actually passing on. Instead, he is joined by Laura and his friends as he goes up to the town’s keepsake tree and leaves behind a memory, one that will last long after he’s gone. While the ending is beautifully symbolic, it creates a great amount of confusion.

So much of the film's story was built directly off "Home Again." Albert's addiction is even referenced directly by Charles in the movie. But, Look Back to Yesterday's dialogue makes it clear many times that Albert is certainly going to die. It doesn't attempt to explain how so much of "Home Again" can be canon without including Laura's epilogue. In the decades since the movie aired, viewers have theorized that Laura's monologue, coupled with the ambiguous ending of the movie, could mean that Albert somehow recovered.

However, his fate became even more muddled when Little House: The Last Farewell aired. The movie finally gives the saga a proper series finale following the show’s cancelation the year before. While it is a fantastic and emotional conclusion, it ultimately hurts the continuity surrounding Albert. The two-hour finale sees a merciless railroad tycoon buy Walnut Grove. His unsavory intentions greatly upset the township, who decided not to give up their homes or pride. Together, they destroy every building and head off in search of a new future. The argument could be made that they re-established Walnut Grove elsewhere and that Albert set up his practice there, but Albert’s fondness for home in Look Back to Yesterday is directly linked to the place in which he grew up. Laura’s language in “Home Again” specifically states that he “returned” to Walnut Grove, ruling out the possibility of him joining a new township.

Ultimately, Albert's fate seems as though it will forever remain unknown. But that may very well be for the best. Labyroteaux is truly a champion in his final outing as Albert. Throughout the movie, he plays the part with a mix of sadness, humor, and hope. Out of all his stunning work on the show, it's in this farewell that he truly gives his best performance. His final moments with the character he'd brought to the screen for five years contain almost no dialogue, but that's what makes them so powerful. As he places his keepsake in the town's time capsule on top of a mountain and lovingly takes his sister's hand, it's impossible not to tear up. Emotions, including struggle, nostalgia, and pride, seem to pour out of the actor, making what is, without question, one of the show's deepest and most heartfelt moments.

Fans of Little House on the Prairie may never know what happened to the beloved character of Albert. The show seemed to set up a perfect ending for him in what was supposed to be its final season. However, the three movies that followed the weekly series' conclusion craft a much sadder and ambiguous ending for him. But perhaps that’s the point. After five years of bringing the character to the screen, Matthew Labyroteaux's final moments with the character remain one of the show's most powerful sequences. Regardless, he will forever be remembered as one of the most beloved characters in the show's history.

