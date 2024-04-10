The Big Picture The Little House on the Prairie was given a mature rating in Finland due to one simple issue the series had.

The NBC classic show dealt with mature themes like racism and grief, despite being considered family-friendly.

Little House was praised for exploring difficult topics like women's rights and equal rights without exploiting them, and continues to be a beloved show.

It's not uncommon for an American television series to make waves internationally and generate a large fan following. Just like with films, Hollywood has often found success in distributing their television collections to other nations around the globe. One such series is the NBC classic Little House on the Prairie, which starred Michael Landon as patriarch Charles Ingalls as he and his family settle on the wild frontier. While Little House reruns can be seen regularly on television sets across 30 different countries, one nation in particular gave the feel-good series a less-than-family friendly rating that might shock longtime fans of this wholesome Midwestern drama. That's right, Finland gave Little House on the Prairie of all shows a mature rating, and the reason why is ridiculous.

Little House on the Prairie The life and adventures of the Ingalls family in the nineteenth century American Midwest. Release Date March 30, 1974 Creator Blanche Hanalis Cast Melissa Gilbert , Michael Landon , Karen Grassle , Rachel Lindsay Greenbush , Sidney Greenbush , Melissa Sue Anderson Seasons 9 Main Genre Drama

What Is 'Little House on the Prairie'?

Little House on the Prairie is one of those shows that, while it's set in a very specific historical time and place, feels timeless in many respects. The idealistic view on childhood, the moralistic messages, and the simplicity of country living all roll into one in this television production based on the children's books by the real-life Laura Ingalls Wilder, who used her own life experience as the basis for her books. The show centered on a young Laura (played by Melissa Gilbert) and her family as they settle down in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, chronicling her childhood as she came of age in a very different time. But despite the show's deeply American roots, it has made waves all over the world and has amassed an impressive following even after all these years.

Aside from airing regularly on networks in the United States, as well as being featured on various streaming platforms, Little House on the Prairie has made its way to more than 100 different countries since it first aired five decades ago in 1974. With four Primetime Emmys under its belt, Little House always found a way to keep folks engaged. The show recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with just as much fanfare as ever. But even with such a considerable following, a usually family-friendly show such as Little House might sometimes run into trouble. In the case of the show's international distribution, Finland gave the television classic an adult rating for its national audiences.

'Little House' Was Given an Adult Rating in Finland for a Hilarious Reason

Image via NBC

You might wonder why Finland would give Little House on the Prairie of all shows such a controversial rating, especially when the show is never considered higher than TV-PG here in the United States. Well, you'd be right to wonder, and the answer itself is sort of hilarious. In order to be properly rated by Finland's own version of national standards and practices (aka the Board of Film Classification), the studio in charge (in this case, Universal Pictures) would have to pay about $3 per minute for the country to accurately assess the series (via CBC News). Given that there are 204 episodes total of Little House (not including the three made-for-TV specials that wrapped up the story), that would add up pretty quickly. "Long series can get quite expensive to check, and some use this exemption in the law to their advantage," Matti Paloheimo, the director of the Finnish Board of Film Classification, told Reuters in 2008.

But Universal opted against submitting Little House directly through the official channels. The studio instead went around the Finnish government when releasing the series officially on DVD, earning the series a "suitable for adult viewing only" rating. "Such unchecked material should not be shown to children publicly," Paloheimo explained, which feels a bit silly considering that Little House on the Prairie is one of the more popular family-friendly programs of the 20th century. But, the law is the law, and because of that, the long-running NBC series was deemed too mature for those under the legal limit. At least, officially. Nevertheless, Little House DVDs could still be sold in Finland just as they were anywhere else; they only needed a sticker that read "Banned for under-18s." Even after the mishaps with the home video release, Reuters noted that Little House on the Prairie is still popular in Finland, where it (at least back in 2008, when this was first reported) "is still shown weekly on Sunday mornings on state-owned broadcaster YLE."

'Little House on the Prairie' Touched Some Controversial Topics, but Was Never Inappropriate

Close

While Finland gave Little House on the Prairie its harsh rating due to the oversight (or negligence) of Universal, the show did sometimes tackle mature themes. Episodes like "The Lord is My Shepherd" deal with the deal of Laura's infant brother, while the "I'll Be Waving As You Drive Away" two-parter explored the real-life story of Mary Ingall's (played by Melissa Sue Anderson on the show) blindness. Other episodes dealt with racism and immense grief, and occasionally the show even dipped into topics like substance abuse and domestic violence. While Little House wasn't a particularly violent or thematically mature series, it was never afraid to tackle the harsh realities of life, and it's for that reason that many still appreciate it deeply today.

"It's a reflection of all the things that people crave in life: family, community, love, faith, and hope," Little House star Melissa Gilbert told People in celebration of the show's 50th anniversary. "It's all the good juicy things that make human beings so wonderful and different from animals. I mean, that connection. And Little House is a reminder of that." While a strictly mature, 18+ rating for a show like Little House on the Prairie isn't at all warranted, the show was able to expand its reach beyond the "family-friendly" label it was often ascribed. In many cases, the NBC series was willing to go to places other shows in Hollywood didn't want to go at the time. "It wasn't just that cozy family show," Gilbert further noted. "We dealt with the issues of 1974, the recession, that's coming home from Vietnam, chauvinism, equal rights for women, equal rights for people of color, antisemitism. We dealt with all of that, but we didn't do it in an exploitive way."

There's no doubt that Little House on the Prairie is still just as loved today as it was back when it aired in the '70s, and despite the roadblocks it faced over the years, it continues to delight. Even in Finland.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Little House on the Prairie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video