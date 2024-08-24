The Big Picture The highly successful Little House on the Prairie ran on NBC from 1974 — when it began as a TV movie — all the way to 1983.

That initial run, however, was not the end of the series. A creative reboot, multiple TV movies, and more followed the initial run of the beloved series.

In the end, what began as a simple retelling of Laura Ingalls Widler's frontier-focused children's books became a landmark, highly influential cultural institution.

Throughout the vast landscape of television, countless dramas have come and gone over the decades. In the age of streaming, the beloved format has only gotten more popular, turning out hit after binge-worthy hit. Yet, few have matched the staying power of one of the greatest of all time: Little House on the Prairie. Loosely based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s monumentally successful collection of children’s books (which were, in turn, inspired by her own childhood), the show was both wholesome family entertainment that also took on groundbreaking topics. It enjoyed a lengthy run on ABC throughout the 1970s and 1980s and remains a staple in syndication. However, the history of the show’s run is almost as complex as the stories it told. From its unusual start-up to a series finale that took place after the show had officially ended, the story of the Ingalls family was brought to life like never before, and in ways that are baffling by modern standards.

Little House on the Prairie The life and adventures of the Ingalls family in the nineteenth century American Midwest.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Started Out as a Movie

From its beginning, Little House on the Prairie’s run seems unusual by today’s standards. The show actually launched as a two-hour made-for-TV movie that aired on NBC on March 30, 1974. Charles (Michael Landon) and Caroline Ingalls (Karen Grassle) pack up their lives and daughters, Laura (Melissa Gilbert), Mary (Melissa Sue Anderson), and Carrie (Sidney Greenbush/Lindsay Greenbush), and leave their home in the woods of Wisconsin to find a better life. Arriving on the titular prairie, the Ingalls start their new lives there, which is filled with highs and lows. Not only is the film a faithful adaptation of Ingalls’ book, but it’s a complete one! The picture covers the entirety of Little House on the Prairie’s story and ends with the Ingalls having to vacate their new home and start over once again. The movie served as a backdoor pilot, with the proper series debuting the next fall.

When the show’s freshman season debuted, viewers were greeted with a different series. Though it continued to use the title Little House on the Prairie, it more closely resembled Ingall’s follow-up novel, On the Banks of Plum Creek. Early episodes lifted storylines specifically from the book, such as the Ingalls moving to Walnut Grove and Laura’s rivalry with Nellie Olsen (Alison Arngrim). As the series continued, it deviated from the source material completely, becoming the show that audiences fondly remember today. The show took on important issues, such as loss, racism, poverty, addiction, and even sexual assault. According to ClassicTVGuide.com, the show’s complex stories kept its ratings high well into its seventh season. But things would soon change in the years that followed.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Went Through Massive Changes Toward the End

Close

Dean Butler, who played Laura’s husband, Almanzo Wilder, stated in an interview with the Daily Beast that the show had completely covered the source material by the end of Season 6 and that, by Season 8, there was uncertainty about the show’s future. The season’s 18th episode, “Days of Sunshine, Days of Shadow,” convinced the network to continue with the show. “That episode is one in which everything goes wrong! There’s diphtheria, the stroke [suffered by Almanzo], the tornado that blows the [Almanzo Wilder] House down and his crops lost to the hail. They just threw every calamity that could occur in this two-part episode. It had a very good [Nielson] rating and that’s when NBC gave the ok for us to do the last season.” But not everyone was interested in continuing.

Butler explains that this episode convinced Michael Landon to step down as an actor. Though he would remain a producer, Butler explained Landon felt he had served his purpose. As a result, Charles and Caroline sell the little house and move out of Walnut Grove. Laura and Almanzo would be the stars of Season 9, but the departure of many of the show’s original characters wasn’t the only massive change.

The show was essentially rebooted creatively with new characters and a new name. Season 9 aired under the title Little House: A New Beginning. Many episodes either revolved around the Wilders or used them as a springboard to introduce other members of the community, including John (Stan Ivar) and Sarah Carter (Pamela Roylance), the couple who bought the house from the Ingalls. Though initially conceived as the final season, the reboot offered possibilities for more Little House. However, Vulture cites that a dip in ratings during the ninth season led to the show’s cancelation. Indeed, it has an abrupt ending that doesn’t befit a series that had once been so popular. Luckily for viewers, though, they would return to Walnut Grove for a more fitting farewell.

‘Little House’ Received a Series of Follow-Up Movies

Image via NBC

Despite the series’ cancellation in March 1983, Little House on the Prairie returned the following December with Little House: Look Back to Yesterday. The two-hour feature packed quite a punch and featured the return of both Charles and Laura’s brother Albert (Matthew Labyorteaux) in what would be the latter’s final appearance. It was followed by another film in February 1984, Little House: The Last Farewell, which was meant to provide viewers with a sense of closure.

The outing sees a vicious railroad tycoon buy Walnut Grove. The citizens refuse to give their livelihoods to him and opt to destroy their home and move on together. The movie pulled out all the stops, once again featuring Charles, this time joined by his beloved wife, Caroline, in her first appearance since Season 8. While the outing serves as an emotional and fitting end to the series, it would return one last time the following December with Little House: Bless All the Dear Children. Jarringly, the Christmas special sees the characters celebrating the holiday in Walnut Grove. However, this isn’t the world’s worst continuity error, It had simply been filmed alongside the previously mentioned films and was aired out of order. With the holiday installment, the Little House legacy finally came to an end, more than a year after the show had been cancelled. Interestingly, the films re-use the Little House: A New Beginning title sequence, making them feel more like special installments of the original show.

Little House on the Prairie was one of the most popular shows of its day. Initially launched with a two-hour movie, the series had an unusual yet effective way of telling its story. It was so successful that the show not only rebooted itself but managed to return, even after it was cancelled. Even today, the legacy of the Ingalls remains one that viewers cherish.

Little House on the Prairie The life and adventures of the Ingalls family in the nineteenth century American Midwest. Release Date March 30, 1974 Creator Blanche Hanalis Cast Melissa Gilbert , Michael Landon , Karen Grassle , Rachel Lindsay Greenbush , Sidney Greenbush , Melissa Sue Anderson Main Genre Drama Seasons 9

Little House on the Prairie is available to stream on Peacock TV in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock