Last month, word came out that Netflix was heading back to the Little House on the Prairie with a new adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's best-selling novels. Billed as a "part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West" from Archive 81 creator and The Boys producer Rebecca Sonnenshine, the series is set to once again follow the Ingalls family in their move to Independence, Kansas. Yet, the mere announcement of a fresh take on the classic series has caused quite a stir, with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly threatening to "absolutely ruin your project" if the streamer were to "woke-ify" the show. Those comments got the attention of the 1974 original's star Melissa Gilbert, who not only responded in an official statement but went onto The View recently to passionately counter that criticism.

Gilbert played the Little House author throughout the entire nine-season run of the semi-autobiographical series and, while she wasn't directly involved with the new adaptation, she expressed that she's very supportive of it. Originally, though, she had no plans to even speak out about the announcement because, to her, it just seemed natural that a series of novels could have multiple adaptations. "I really wasn't going to have any sort of comment," Gilbert said. "I support the project. It's just like, you know, different versions of Little Women, it's another... people's interpretation of a classic story." Kelly's comments spurred a reaction, though, because she saw them as, at best, a misunderstanding of what the show was all about. Despite being primarily focused on the trials and tribulations of a pioneer family in the American West, there was much more to NBC's adaptation than even the books addressed.

By the standards of "woke," which has been used as a blanket term to slam anything promoting diversity or addressing societal issues, she and The View hosts agreed that even the original Little House would've been "woke" for its time. She reflected on how the show, under her co-star Michael Landon's creative control, addressed the issues of 1970s and 80s America despite its setting and was unafraid of confronting the ugliest parts of the country, from racism to domestic violence, misogyny, and addiction:

"But when she said that, it just shocked me because you have to have watched Little House on the Prairie to understand what you're talking about. The stories we told... yeah, they were a reflection of what was happening in America in 1974 through the lens of 1874, and in a lot of ways are still there. So that was on Michael Landon, you know? He was telling the stories of the time, he was telling the stories of veterans coming home from Vietnam, he was telling stories of racism, chauvinism, and antisemitism. I loved being a part of it and I do think there's room in the Little House universe for other interpretations of it."

'Little House on the Prairie' Is in Good Hands With Rebecca Sonnenshine

Netflix's Little House adaptation appears to be coming from a place of love above all else. Aside from bringing a solid resume that also includes credits on The Vampire Diaries and The Crossing, Sonnenshine has been a lifelong fan of Wilder's novels. "I fell deeply in love with these books when I was five years old,” she expressed in a statement when the series was announced. "They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new global audience with Netflix.” Taking on such a beloved property is still a big assignment though. To this day, the series remains widely popular, garnering a staggering 13.25 billion viewing minutes in 2024 alone on Peacock. Only time will tell how Sonnenshine interprets the original work, but as Gilbert said, there's room in this world for many different Little Houses that stem back to Wilder.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Netflix's Little House on the Prairie adaptation as it comes out. In the meantime, check out Gilbert's full response on The View in the video above.