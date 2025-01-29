Little House on the Prairie is coming back thanks to Netflix. According to Deadline, the streaming platform is currently working on a new version of the popular television series. The project will be based on the novels written by Laura Ingalls Wilder, just like the show that changed the landscape of television several decades ago. The studio has selected Rebecca Sonnenshine as the showrunner for the new version of Little House on the Prairie. Before signing on to work on the adaptation of Wilder's novels, Sonnenshine was involved with the development of The Boys and The Vampire Diaries.

Little House on the Prairie follows the Ingalls family, with the group living on a farm during the last years of the nineteenth century. The episodes of the series were centered around the members of the family dealing with their personal problems while finding themselves involved in the conflicts affecting their community. Some of the most notable characters from Little House on the Prairie were Laura (Melissa Gilbert), Charles (Michael Landon), and Caroline (Karen Gassle). The series ran over the course of nine seasons before it was brought to a close in 1983. It's time for the Ingalls family to be seen on the screen once again.

The new version of Little House on the Prairie will reportedly follow Charles, Caroline, Laura and Mary as they move to Independence, Kansas. No cast members have been announced for the upcoming series at this time. The original television adaptation of the novels written by Laura Ingalls Wilder was preceded by a pilot movie that was released a few months before the premiere of the show. Following the conclusion of Little House on the Prairie, three television movies that followed the storylines of the series were produced.

The Resurgence of 'Little House on the Prairie'

One of the reasons that might have influenced the development of a new version of Little House on the Prairie could have been the strong viewership numbers the original series has received on Peacock. This wouldn't be the first time that strong streaming viewership numbers have allowed a new project to be produced. After Suits became a major streaming hit over the course of the pandemic, NBC moved forward with the development of Suits LA. Time will tell if Little House on the Prairie will become a major hit for Netflix. The streaming giant would love for it to be the case, considering how both Stranger Things and Squid Game will come to an end later this year.

A release date for the new version of Little House on the Prairie hasn't been set by Netflix. The original series is currently streaming on Prime Video and Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.