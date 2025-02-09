Ready to revisit the Ingalls in Walnut Grove? Netflix believes you are. The streamer is working on a reboot of the iconic, family-friendly Little House on the Prairie; writer/producer Rebecca Sonnenshine has been tasked with the project, no stranger to wholesome fare with her work on The Boys and The Vampire Diaries. I kid, of course, but apart from reports that the new version will follow Charles, Caroline, Laura and Mary as they move to Independence, Kansas (per Collider), it's unknown which direction Sonnenshine intends to take the reboot. Will it be a rehash of the original, a fresh take with a focus on today's sensibilities, or a parody of sorts? Here's the thing: it doesn't matter. Everything that a new Little House on the Prairie could be, or will be, has already been done in the span of 30 minutes in The Simpsons' Season 14 episode "Helter Shelter."

'The Simpsons' are Living Like Its 1895 in "Helter Shelter"

Looking to avoid legal action, Mr. Burns (Harry Shearer) gives Homer (Dan Castellaneta) luxury skybox tickets to a hockey game, after a falling girder hits Homer in the head at work (does he know Homer at all?). The family is far more interested in the perks of the skybox than the game, except for Lisa (Yeardley Smith), who goes to watch the game from rink-side. After having offered some helpful advice to one of the players, he gives her his stick, which Homer mounts on her bedroom wall. Unfortunately, the stick carries more than memories of the game. It has termites, too, which are quick to damage the home, forcing the family to move out for six months.

But where to go? Housing for a misplaced family of five isn't easy to come by, but Barney (Castellaneta) and Carl (Hank Azaria) have a suggestion: The 1895 Challenge. The 1895 Challenge is a reality show that captures the 24/7 hijinks that arise when a family must inhabit a Victorian era house, where they must live like it's 1895. Despite Homer's reluctance, they audition, and are selected, for the show, with producers practically salivating at the promise of Homer's overreaction to the most trivial of things. And they're right: the titular "challenge" is hard for the family to adjust to, and viewers are captivated by watching their misery.

But things start to change as the family begins to adapt to their 19th-century lifestyle, but as their attitudes improve, the ratings drop. No one wants to see a family actually do well on the show. They want to see a train wreck. Or a stagecoach flesh wound. Desperate, the producers act to boost ratings, first by introducing Laverne & Shirley's Squiggy (David Lander) into the show, armed with a Taser in the hopes of creating chaos. It doesn't work, so while the Simpsons are sleeping, the house is airlifted and dropped in a river, where it soon plunges over a waterfall, all caught on film. The Simpsons survive the fall (Squiggy, however, does not) but now must forage for food and shelter as the crew continues filming, refusing to offer any help. Soon, they meet up with contestants from another reality show who were left to their own devices, and together they overpower the crew and return to the now termite-free home at 742 Evergreen Terrace.

'The Simpsons' "Helter Shelter" is Everything a Rebooted 'Little House on the Prairie' Could Be