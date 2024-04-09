The Big Picture Little House On The Prairie aired from 1974-1983, following the Ingalls family in Minnesota in the late 19th century.

Though the show is based on the life of writer Laura Ingalls Wilder, in reality, her life was a more grim tale of poverty and hardship.

The show's characters take liberties with those of Laura's real life but remain endearing.

Little House On The Prairie is an American historical fiction TV series starring Michael Landon that aired for nine seasons on the NBC network between September 11, 1974, and March 21, 1983. By 1976, it was one of NBC's highest-rated scripted series. It follows the joys and sorrows of the Ingalls Family on their homestead in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, between the 1870s and 1890s. It is an adaptation of the true life story of Laura Ingalls Wilder, a writer of historical fiction who chronicled her family's trials and tribulations in a series of highly celebrated children's novels. The novels and the show present a highly romanticized version of life out on the prairies, whose bucolic depiction of settler tenacity and making do and getting through struck a chord among many middle schoolers familiar with the books or show. What many need to learn, however, is that the real story is a lot more brutal than either the books or shows make things out to be.

What Is 'Little House On The Prairie' About?

Laura Ingalls Wilder is the daughter of farmer Charles and Caroline Quiner Ingalls, a school teacher. They live in the rural and straightforward town of Walnut Grove, Minnesota. Walnut Grove is a bustling place for a small town full of well-meaning, god-fearing people pursuing the American dream as best they can. Laura (Melissa Gilbert) is from a good family. Charles (Landon) is pragmatic and deeply reveres nature, which he instills in Laura. Her mother, Caroline (Karen Grassle), is the heart of the family, dutiful and intelligent, which also rubs off on the precocious Laura. Laura is the perfect hybridization of the two, spirited and deeply moral, locked in an adorable and bitter rivalry with the spoiled brat, Nellie Oleson Dalton (Alison Arngrim).

The hostility between the two is one of the show's most loveable moments. They have one of television's greatest rivalries. It is a quaint and beautiful microcosm of the show's moral complexities. Consider their shoving match over who decides what game to play at school. Nelle shoves Laura to the ground, repeatedly demanding they play her game. Laura gets back up every single time to look that blonde-haired menace in the face and tell her they will play Uncle John. Finally, Laura pushes Nelly over and looks at her, "If you want to fight, we can fight, but if you want to play, we are playing Uncle John."

Two forces are at play here. The piety of the Ingalls family and their admirable can-do pioneer attitude. Laura and her family stand up against adversity but with measured reason. Nelle is the spirit of Western decadence, the spoiled trust-fund brat who believes their station entitles them to everything. It is thoroughly enjoyable to watch Nelle get what's coming to her and a reassuring moment that some guts and some drives go a long way in a pioneer town. The Laura Ingalls of the show is, in some ways, the quintessential American daughter navigating the hardships of frontier life in typical digestible television fashion. While the show remained a quaint family drama throughout its nine seasons, the show did not shy away from complex subjects like faith, poverty, disease (Laura's sister goes blind), and addiction when her adopted brother Albert (Matthew Labyorteaux) became addicted to morphine.

Who Was Laura Ingles-Wilder?

Laura Ingalls-Wilder was an American historical fiction writer who penned an autobiographical series of children's books bearing the same name as the television series. According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, she was born to Charles Phillip and Caroline Lake Ingalls on February 7th, 1867. She lived in the Big Woods region of Wisconsin, which would be the location for her first book, Little House in the Big Woods. Laura was the second oldest of 5 children, with her youngest brother Charles tragically dying in his infancy in the austere log cabin in which they lived.

Between 1969 and 1970, Wilder moved with her family from Wisconsin to Indian Country, Kansas, where they began to homestead. With no legal rights, the Ingalls family was evicted and moved back to Wisconsin. This frequent movement is due to her father's "wandering foot," as described in the book Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder by Caroline Frasier, a defining feature of her life that would form the basis of her children's book series. These books would serve as the basis for the television series, with one minor exception. The books are written for children and carefully edited to remove some more brutal aspects of life as a pioneer. While drawing from his sources, the series also drew on elements from Wilders' less idealistic autobiographical account of her life in Pioneer Girl.

The True Story Of 'Little House On The Prairie' Was Brutal

The books Wilder would write were a fictional account of her experiences during this time, with one exception: Pioneer Girl, an autobiography full of stories far too brutal for children and perhaps a less idyllic chronicling of the American frontier. Wilder tells stories of a drunk man immolating himself while intoxicated, a harrowing account of neighborhood domestic abuse, and a more nuanced telling of her father's story that is more representative of the harsh realities of frontier life. Wilder's life is markedly different from that of her on-screen counterpart, a drastic departure from the images of her wading through a field of yellow flowers in the series' opening credits.

The Ingalls family faced grinding poverty, especially after the birth of Laura's younger sister, Grace. According to Caroline Frasier, medical bills, rent, food, and groceries were mounting costs that pushed the family to the breaking point, and Laura understood the situation perfectly well. Finances were a frequent argument between Charles and Caroline, with the mother being the more pragmatic of the two; the parents sacrificed a lot for their family. Their righteousness, however, was never in doubt. Frasier recounts a story where a doctor's wife offered to "adopt" Laura for such a time until the Ingalls family was caught up on their bill. Laura's mother declined, and it is speculated that she saw this as a veiled attempt to sell Laura into debt slavery.

What's True and What's Not In 'Little House On The Prairie'

While it is true that Laura Ingalls and her family lived in Walnut Grove, the real story is far from the depiction of Laura's life in the show. The series leaves out the tragic story of her infant brother's death, and it presents her parents as far less complex as they are. While perhaps some of this tragic spirit is captured in the character of Albert, it is essential to note that Laura never had an adopted brother. In many ways, Laura's true story is more tragic. Her father, Charles, was a dreamer who moved the family often in pursuit of ever-greener pastures. This would drive the family into poverty, with Caroline usually picking up the slack. Indeed, the show characterizes Charles as a far more practical man and paints a less three-dimensional portrait of their married life.

Sadly, the series' greatest antagonist, Nelle, never existed. In the show, Nelle's sole purpose was to confound Laura and make her life a living hell. She was a bully, and their scenes together are deliciously antagonizing. Nelle was a character people loved to hate. But in truth, Nelle was three people. Author Tracy Lawson points out that the character of Nelle was based on Laura's three childhood nemeses: Nellie Owens, Genevieve Masters, and Stella Gilbert. Laura galvanized her experiences with these three people and wrote Nelle into her books, which served as the basis for the show's character.

