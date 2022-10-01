Disney animation is arguably more popular than ever thanks to all the recent live-action remakes of the studio’s classic library of films. One of Disney’s most exciting remakes coming next year is The Little Mermaid based on the 1989 animated classic. Now Funko is releasing a new nostalgic Ariel Pop that will have fans swimming with joy.

The new Pop is a part of Funko’s VHS Cover line and sees Ariel fantasizing about being a part of our world on a rock with the calm waters around her. Like all the figures in this premium line, Ariel comes in a protective case and has the vintage clamshell VHS cover of The Little Mermaid behind her. The cover has all the characters from the film like King Triton, Prince Eric, Flounder, and the evil Ursula surrounding Ariel. A cool feature with these particular figures is the cases can be mounted on the wall. This figure will also be an Amazon exclusive and cost $19.99. There have been countless Little Mermaid Pops in the past, but this VHS cover wins the crown as the best to date just on the nostalgia factor alone.

Funko’s VHS Cover line has been a fun way to celebrate all sorts of classic films in an era where physical media reigned supreme. Many all-time genre classics have been covered like Halloween and Christmas Vacation, but it has been the Disney covers that have gotten many fans nostalgic for their childhoods. Disney films were a major part of the VHS era. If you were a child of the 90s or early 2000s, you at least had a few of the Disney clamshell cases lying around. This era rejuvenated Disney and helped drive the company through its renaissance period that all started with The Little Mermaid. Over 30 years later, this underwater gem is still one of the best-animated films of all time. Whether it's the brilliant musical score co-composed by Alan Menken that features classics like “Part of This World” and “Kiss the Girl'' or the breathtaking hand-drawn animation, The Little Mermaid is Disney royalty.

The legacy of the original film is particularly why it’s so exciting to see what Disney has in store with their upcoming remake. If the teaser released at D23 is any indication, fans of the animation are in for a real treat. While we wait for the film to be released next May, you can celebrate the original classic by pre-ordering Funko’s The Little Mermaid VHS Cover on Amazon now. The Figure has an October 18 release date. You can also stream The Little Mermaid on Disney+ to hold you over.