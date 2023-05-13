The recently released trailers and exclusive clips for the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid have flooded fans with fond memories of the classic story. The movie has already provided a plethora of nostalgic references from the animated film it was based on, recreating some scenes that many fans may remember. However, although audiences will get to experience the "Part of Your World" song on the big screen—with Halle Bailey's beautiful rendition—another iconic song from the 1989 film, "Daughters of Triton," will not be included in the forthcoming film. The song's composer, Alan Menken, explained that it is not necessary in the live-action version.

The "Daughters of Triton" song, which was featured in the animated version's opening sequence, introduces King Triton's seven daughters, including Aquata, Andrina, Arista, Atina, Adella, Allana, and Ariel, whom Sebastian described as someone who has a voice like a bell. While it would make sense to include the song in the 2023 live-action remake, the legendary composer revealed that they wanted the film "to start with a much more live-action feel of the ocean and meeting Ariel." He told ComicBook.com:

"I think the thought process was we didn't need it in this particular version. And we definitely wanted the film to start with a much more of a live-action feel of the ocean and meeting Ariel, and then we wait a little bit, make you wait until we get to 'Part of Your World.' And I think that was, you know, it was an amazing choice because it just builds the power and anticipation. And part of that is also knowing you're adapting something that's already beloved. So you want to say, wait for it, wait for it, wait for it, and here it is. And when it comes, god."

Be Ready to Be a Part of Ariel's World

The 2023 remake, which will soon send fans under the sea when it swims into theaters on May 26, will center on a young mermaid who longs to be a part of the world on the surface. Living in the underwater kingdom of Atlantica, Ariel (played by Bailey) has fallen in love with the charming human Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) and has made a risky deal with sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) in order for her to be able to live on land and explore the world out of the sea.

The Little Mermaid cast members also include Simone Ashley as Indira, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, Lorena Andrea as Perla, and Kajsa Mohammar as Karina. The film will also feature the voices of Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Awkwafina as Scuttle. You can check out Ariel and Sebastian's "Under the Sea" clip below.