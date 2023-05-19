We're just one week away from heading under the sea to be a part of Ariel's world once more, as the release date for Disney's live-action reimagining of its classic animated film, The Little Mermaid, gets set to hit our screens on May 26. In anticipation of the movie's release, Disney and D23 - the official Disney fan club - have released a new mini-documentary which goes behind the scenes of the film, and showcases performances by Halle Bailey's Ariel and Melissa McCarthy's villainous Ursula.

The featurette includes Bailey performing a stunning live rendition of 'Part of Your World' in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. It also goes onto the red carpet at the film's premiere, with interviews alongside cast members Awkwafina (Scuttle), Jacob Tremblay (Flounder), Javier Bardem (King Triton), and McCarthy.

There's also an extended chat with composer Alan Menken, on bringing the original songs from the animated film to life once more for a new audience, as he focuses on the iconic pieces of music that have wowed fans for over three decades, before concluding with a look at McCarthy blasting out Ursula's signature number, 'Poor Unfortunate Souls'.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'The Little Mermaid': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the Live Action Remake

What's The Little Mermaid Actually About?

The official synopsis for The Little Mermaid by Walt Disney Studios reads:

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

Of course, the plot of the film isn't a mystery to many people. It's anticipated the film will follow the same story beats as the original - although Ariel's desire to give up her voice has been altered from the original story, to give it a more progressive feel. Menken has confirmed the 135-minute film (which is a new record for a Disney live-action remake) will also include four new songs written specifically for it.

You can check out the full 18 minute featurette on The Little Mermaid down below. The movie opens in cinemas worldwide on May 26.