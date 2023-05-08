The summer movie season has arrived, and the long-awaited release of The Little Mermaid is just around the corner. To help drum up additional hype for Disney's latest live-action remake, the official Funko Twitter account has unveiled a closer look at their brand-new tie-in Deluxe Pop! figure, featuring Ariel surrounded by her beloved friends.

The figure features Ariel, played in the film by Halle Bailey, sitting peacefully on a rock against the ocean shore. With her bright red hair contrasting against the translucent blue plastic at the figure's base, the latest Pop! from Funko's Little Mermaid line is a colorful standout piece that will look great on any collector's shelf. However, Ariel isn't the only reason why fans will want to pick up this latest figure. In addition to the film's titular character, the figure is accompanied by her iconic group of friends, including Sebastian the Crab, Scuttle, and Flounder, who can be seen poking his head out of the water, perfectly recreating the film's most iconic moments.

Alongside capturing the spirit of the original film, the figure itself is now available to order on the official Funko website for $30. Whether additional figures from The Little Mermaid are set to be revealed in the future remains a mystery for now. However, fans can also check out previously unveiled figures from the line, which include additional characters such as Ursula and Prince Eric, who also serve as worthy additions to any collector's growing collection.

Image via Walt Disney Studios

Disney's Latest Remake is Already Making Waves

The Little Mermaid is Disney's latest of a long line of live-action re-imaginings of their animated classics, and it appears to be already making waves. According to a previous report from Deadline, the film is projected to splash into theaters with a $110 million domestic opening. While a sizable portion of fans have voiced their fair share of criticism toward Disney's live-action remakes, there's no denying that they are box office juggernauts, with several films, such as The Lion King, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast, crossing the $1 billion threshold. It remains too early to tell if The Little Mermaid will be joining the $1 billion club, especially with significant competition in the following weeks. However, with the film now only a few weeks away, it won't be long before fans get to dive into the underwater musical spectacular.

The Little Mermaid splashes into theaters on May 26. Check out the official Funko Pop! figure from the film below: