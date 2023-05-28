It looks like The Little Mermaid has found her voice, domestically at least. Disney's latest live-action redux of one of its most iconic properties has made quite the splash at the domestic box office, bringing in a respectable $95.5 million dollars, according to a Deadline report. However, the film's international showing is another story. The Little Mermaid brought in $68.3 million at the international box office, a paltry debut for a Disney property, bringing the movie's global total to $163.8 million for its first weekend.

The film is projected to hit $117.5 million dollars domestically as of tomorrow, rounding out the long weekend on a high note, in the United States at least. While The Little Mermaid was expected to lean more on the domestic box office, the film seems to be floundering internationally, with markets from France, Korea, Germany, and others seeing a slew of "review bombings" and unexpectedly low box office performances. The film is holding strong with a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, international sites such as IMDb in the UK, Brazil, and Mexico have had to post advisories regarding an unusually high number of negative reviews for The Little Mermaid.

Halle Bailey's turn as Ariel has been met with racist backlash since her casting was first announced. However, her performance has been almost universally praised by critics, bringing her stunning vocals and solid acting chops to a project that holds sentimental value to so many. Not just this, but her role as one of the first Black live-action Disney princesses has brought much-needed representation to a line of characters who are instrumental to so many children across the United States, and the world. Disney even brought their new Ariel out as a new meet-and-greet character at their parks in celebration of the film's release.

The unfortunate reality is that many audiences, both in the United States and abroad, have brought their own backward animosity to what is supposed to be an inspiring children's film. France's AlloCine had to issue an advisory along with the overwhelmingly negative reviews, viewers to "...make up your own mind about the film."

An Underwhelming International Turnout Under the Sea

The Little Mermaid has taken in only $2.5 million dollars through Sunday in China — expecting a full weekend run of only $4 million. The film fared better in Mexico, bringing in $8.5 million. Elsewhere, The Little Mermaid brought in $6.3 million in the UK, $4.7 million in Italy, $4 million in Brazil, and $4 million in Australia, which rounded out the top 5 markets internationally.

The Little Mermaid was directed by Rob Marshall. In addition to Bailey, the film also stars Melissa McCarthy as the fan-favorite evil mer-squid, Ursula. Additionally, Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, Daveed Diggs, and Jonah Hauer-King also star in the ensemble cast. The Little Mermaid is currently playing in theaters worldwide. You can check out Collider's interview with the film's director Rob Marshall, and producer John DeLuca below.