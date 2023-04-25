Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action is one feature to watch out for. The Rob Marshall movie aims to retell the classic fairytale with a contemporary twist for a young audience. The feature is just over a month away from splashing onto the big screen and looks more mystical and charming than we could've hoped for. As the release date nears we are getting new peaks into the feature that continues to build on the classic tale and promises a new story.

In a new image featured in Total Film Prince Eric is seen handing over a stone to Ariel, who we all know is always curious about objects found above the sea. Interestingly, this image seems to be in continuation with other images we've seen of these two together, and the scene appears to take place well after Ariel swaps her fins for feet.

Rob Marshall Is Open to a The Little Mermaid Sequel

The original feature had a prequel and a sequel and with the new iteration looking so dreamy, fans might want more. When inquired about his plans for the future of the live-action the director was cautious to suggest looking at the response to the movie at hand but did not deny possibilities. He told Total Film, "I know there have been the prequels and sequels to the animated film – like, the straight-to-video kind of things, you know? It’s a classic story that has a lot of characters and a lot of interesting stories. I do think it’s right for certain things.” Adding, “But you have to see how a movie plays, and how it does… I think there’s always an opportunity to find stories within stories. That’s always a wonderful thing."

A live-action Ariel story is long overdue coming after several other Disney princess adaptations, and thankfully The Little Mermaid is set to reflect a contemporary mindset. It’ll be compelling to see how the live-action honors the animated movie while bringing it into the present. Marshall said of the feature, "I’m glad we were able to take this one to live-action because it really is a very powerful tale, and very emotional."

The movie features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle, young actor Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Further, rounding off the cast are Lorena Andrea as Perla, Simone Ashley as Indira, Kajsa Mohammar as Karina, Nathalie Sorrell as Caspia, Karolina Conchet as Mala, and Sienna King as Tamika, all playing the daughters of Triton and Ariel’s sisters.

The Little Mermaid takes a bow on May 26. You can see the new image above and watch the trailer down below.