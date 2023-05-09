Look at this stuff—isn't it neat? The Halle Bailey-starring live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid is shaping up to be one to remember. As the film swims its way through Hollywood, critics are praising the cast members' outstanding performances, with some heaping praises over the film's magical reimagining. And for fans who want to infuse a bit of nostalgia into their humble abodes, LEGO has released a new "The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell" collection, welcoming everyone into Ariel's world.

The LEGO set inspired by the enchanting world of The Little Mermaid comes after Mattel's very own Ariel-inspired doll in the likeness of the actress who played the part. The new LEGO set, which retails for £139.99, consists of 1808 Lego pieces with miniature figures of Ariel, Flounder, Sebastian, Princess Karina, Princess Indira, King Triton, and Ursula. Designed after a gigantic clamshell, the LEGO set also includes King Triton's throne rock, Ursula's hideout, and—of course—Ariel's cave of treasures. The underwater-themed Lego collection recreates scenes from the movie that fans can put on display, making it perfect for celebrating the upcoming film's release on May 26.

Ariel Wants to Be a Part of the Human World

Based on Hans Christian Andersen's 1989 book of the same name, Bailey stars as Ariel, who lives in the underwater kingdom of Atlantica with her father, King Triton (Javier Bardem), along with other sea creatures. Ariel, who has always been curious about life out of the sea, fell in love with the human Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). Longing to be a part of the world on land, the mermaid made a dangerous deal with sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) in exchange for a life on the surface.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Ariel Relaxes With Friends in New 'The Little Mermaid' Funko Pop Figure

Making live-action remakes of its classic stories is a remarkable reputation that Walt Disney Studios has established over the past several years, including Cinderella, Cruella, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Maleficent, and Alice in Wonderland, among many others. With Peter Pan & Wendy previously gracing Disney+, The Little Mermaid is another highly anticipated feature that will join Disney's long list of adaptations—and hopefully manage to follow the legacy of the book and animated film it was based on.

Alongside Bailey, Hauer-King, McCarthy, and Bardem, the rest of The Little Mermaid cast also includes Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, Kajsa Mohammar as Karina, Lorena Andrea as Perla, and Simone Ashley as Indira. The upcoming film will also feature the voices of Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

Be ready to be a part of Ariel's world when The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26. In the interim, you can check out the new LEGO set below: