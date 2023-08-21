The Big Picture Disney plans to release a sing-along edition of The Little Mermaid in select US theaters, potentially boosting its box office performance.

Sing-along versions allow audiences to engage with the film on a new level, making it a perfect fit for the beloved musical.

The film faced a slow start but showed resilience, similar to Aladdin, which eventually reached over $1 billion worldwide. The success of previous Disney remakes bodes well for The Little Mermaid's box office potential.

Disney is heading back under the sea to provide a final boost to the box office performance of its live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. They've unveiled plans for a unique sing-along edition of the movie, slated for release in handpicked theaters throughout the United States starting on August 25th. While international release details haven't been disclosed as of now, it's highly probable, given the potential to give the film a final revenue surge before the end of its theatrical run. The film has already been released digitally and will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD on September 19.

Sing-along versions often include on-screen lyrics, allowing the audience to join in and sing along with the songs from the movie. It can be a great way to engage with the film on a new level, especially for fans who know the songs by heart, and given the popularity of The Little Mermaid, with its legendary lyrics from the acclaimed Alan Menken plus new additions from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film is perfect for this sort of special attraction. Re-releasing musicals with singalong features have proven extremely popular in recent years, with the likes of Mamma Mia! and The Greatest Showman bringing audiences back in droves as their target audiences make fun evenings of the big-screen karaoke. The movie features iconic songs like "Under the Sea", "Part of Your World", but also "Scuttlebutt".

An Inauspicious Beginning

The movie certainly didn't open strongly when it first premiered back in May and it struggled to stay afloat overseas initially, but the film showed impressive sea legs and it managed to hold on, giving Disney a boost during a time where its movies were certainly struggling to connect with audiences. The live-action adaptation of the beloved 1989 animated classic, The Little Mermaid made its domestic box office debut at the end of May, raking in $117 million.

These figures closely mirrored the stateside opening of Aladdin four years earlier, despite Aladdin being based on a more widely recognised intellectual property. Notably, Aladdin had a successful summer run, concluding its theatrical magic carpet ride with over $300 million in the United States and surpassing the $1 billion mark worldwide. This accomplishment placed Aladdin in the esteemed company of previous Disney live-action remakes like Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland, and The Lion King.

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey in the central role, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. You can catch our interview with the pair down below.