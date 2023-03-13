The first trailer for Disney’s The Little Mermaid is here and takes fans into the surreal, and thrilling world of Ariel. The feature has been highly anticipated among Disney fans for its needful representation and retelling of the well-known story in contemporary times. Now Empire Magazine has revealed a new look at Halle Bailey’s iteration of the character and an interview with the director, Rob Marshall, which discusses the new song featured in the film.

The new close-up image sees Ariel hopefully looking at something, her costuming is similar to what’s seen in the trailer, when she’s on a boat ride with Prince Eric, so presumably a time after she’s gotten new legs. While the franchise has given fans some memorable numbers like "Under The Sea" and "Part Of Your World," Marshall revealed that the upcoming movie features a new song titled, "For The First Time".

The new song comes from Broadway legends Alan Menken, who teamed up with Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda to add new tunes to the movie fleshing out Ariel’s story as she swaps her fins for feet. “It’s about her experiences the moment she hits land,” the director said. “We needed to create a number that could almost work as a montage, so we could take her through that experience – coming onto the land, what it’s like to put on shoes, have legs.” Given Bailey’s latest rendition of ‘Part of Your World’ is already buzzing among fans, the new number would be another added gem to the movie.

Marshall elaborates on the theme of the song further, “given that that’s both everything Ariel’s dreamed of, but also something daunting and new, the song hopes to capture all of those emotions. “Anybody who has a different experience, it’s wondrous and scary at the same time,” he concludes. He also notes about Hailey’s casting, “There was an innocence and a purity to [Halle] as well as having fire.” Adding, “It was this strange combination. And, of course, this magnificent voice.”

Who is Behind The Little Mermaid?

Marshall directs from a screenplay by David Magee. The movie features Bailey as the titular mermaid Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Daveed Diggs voices Sebastian, the crab, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, along with Jacob Tremblay voicing Flounder, and Awkwafina voicing Scuttle. Noma Dumezweni will play Queen Selina, a new character for the film while Lorena Andrea as Perla, Simone Ashley as Indira, Kajsa Mohammar as Karina, Nathalie Sorrell as Caspia, Karolina Conchet as Mala, and Sienna King as Tameka will play the daughters of Triton and Ariel’s sisters – all renamed for the upcoming film.

The Little Mermaid premieres on May 26. You can check out the new image below: