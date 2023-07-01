Disney previously took cinemagoers under the sea when the Halle Bailey-starring The Little Mermaid graced theaters on May 26. Of course, fans got to experience Bailey’s rendition of "Part of Your World," which was lauded due to her flawless and impressive take on the 1989 song written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. With the 2023 feature’s apparent success at the global box office, Walt Disney Studios unveiled a new version of the classic song featuring 22 languages, including Bailey’s version.

Besides providing iconic songs that many audiences enjoy today, Disney is also known for producing different versions of its soundtracks, which include songs from Aladdin, Tangled, Pocahontas, Beauty and the Beast, Moana, and more. Now, a newly-uploaded video sees the popular mermaid belting "Part of Your World" in 22 languages, such as Danish, Korean, Latin Spanish, Japanese, Italian, German, and Norwegian, to mention only a few.

Popularized by Jodi Benson, the song was first heard in 1989’s animated film, The Little Mermaid, which served as the inspiration for the 2023 live-action remake. Considered one of the greatest Disney songs of all time, "Part of Your World" earned critical acclaim not only because of Benson’s powerful vocal performance but also due to the song’s empowering lyrics, which resonated with audiences around the world. It also served as a symbol that Ariel’s journey above the surface of the ocean is more than just a boy, proving that Ariel’s fascination with humans happened even before she met the charming Prince Eric.

Image via The Walt Disney Company

RELATED: The Little Mermaid Characters, Ranked by Likability

In an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Bailey shared the amount of pressure she felt filming the "Part of Your World" sequence, especially considering it’s a song that has been imprinted on the hearts of long-time Disney fans. Fortunately, the sequence was praised for successfully capturing the spirit of the iconic song, introducing a new generation of fans to Ariel’s magical, enchanting world.

How Well the Live-Action Adaptation Fared So Far?

Though Bailey’s monumental casting as Ariel marks Disney’s first time casting a Black woman to portray a Disney princess in live-action, the casting decision also made waves online, with some criticizing the actress for taking the role. But that didn’t stop the 2023 feature from performing well at the box office, with critics saying that Bailey did a tremendous job as the young mermaid, demonstrating that Bailey was the right woman to play the part. As of this writing, The Little Mermaid remake has already surpassed the $500 million mark, which is an indication that the 2023 film may produce a respectable sum by the end of its theatrical run.

Along with Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King stars as Prince Erice, alongside Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Jessica Alexander as Vanessa. You can listen to the new version of "Part of Your World" and watch our exclusive interview with The Little Mermaid’s young leads below.