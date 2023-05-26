As The Little Mermaid hits theatres all over the world, Entertainment Weekly has revealed how Jodi Benson, the voice behind Ariel in the original 1989 animated classic, was integrated into the live-action adaptation. When Ariel (Halle Bailey) is finally able to leave the ocean to explore the human world, she goes to a nearby market, where many people offer her the merchandise they have to sell. One of those people turns out to be played by Benson herself, who offers the girl a plate of fruit. Since she has spent her entire life in the sea, Ariel doesn't know how to use a fork, opting for trying to style her hair with it. Here's what Benson had to say about joining the movie:

"It was just a huge thrill for me when Robbie reached out. I'm like, 'Of course I'm gonna come! I don't care what I'm doing. I just can't wait to get around the set and watch all of you work. It was just pure joy for me."

In the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, Ariel is tired of living in the water due to her love for the human world. She collects any artifact that gets lost at sea to place it inside a cave with the rest of her things. Clocks, forks and even a statue are hidden by the mermaid in a faraway cave. Ariel must keep her collection a secret due to how her father, King Triton (Javier Bardem), has zero tolerance for the human world after a man attacked and killed the mermaid's mother. This conflict marks one of the emotional centers of the story, as Triton tries to support his daughter's dreams while keeping her away from danger.

Added to that, Ariel is under constant supervision by her father's loyal advisor, Sebastian (Daveed Diggs). The friendly crab is always following her, making sure she doesn't get into trouble. Unfortunately for him, Ariel always knows how to sneak away. And he's not the only friend the mermaid has while going on adventures, with Scuttlebutt (Awkwafina) and Flounder (Jacob Tremblay) always by her side. The group know how to have a good time, filling Ariel's days with music and fun. Even if the protagonist of the story doesn't feel comfortable in her own home, she knows that she can rely on the sea creatures that love her.

The Sea Witch Lurks in the Shadows

Even though everything should be fun and games for Ariel and her friends, the ocean is full of secrets, and there's someone who has a particular desire for Triton's throne. Melissa McCarthy plays Ursula in the live-action adaptation, the sea witch who would do anything to ruin her brother's life by taking his crown away from him. The villain quickly realizes that the best way to get to Triton's heart is by threatening Ariel, and she has just the perfect plan to do so. After the girl falls in love with Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), Ursula realizes it will be easy for her to manipulate the mermaid.

