Only 10 days remain until the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid comes to theaters. The movie revisits the classic tale, with a runtime that promises other surprises are in store for audiences. As the countdown continues, Disney released a new teaser for the movie, offering a new look at Melissa McCarthy as the infamous sea witch Ursula.

The latest teaser centers on the scene when Ariel (Halle Bailey) turns to Ursula for help making her way to the surface. Similar to the animated feature, Ursula divulges a tempting offer that guarantees Ariel will be human for three days. Despite her initial hesitation, Ariel, as we all know, accepts the deal. McCarthy even tosses in small comedic relief to further sway Ariel. Additionally, the teaser finally gives a little glimpse at McCarthy singing Ursula's anthem, "Poor Unfortunate Souls." It may be just a snippet, but already it seems like McCarthy will go all in for the song as she embodies the villain.

Melissa McCarthy Pulled Inspiration From Drag Queens

During an earlier interview, McCarthy shared that she used drag queens as the blueprint to bring Ursula to life, specifically Divine and other notable drag icons. She stated that "There's a drag queen that lives in me. I'm always right on the verge of going full-time with her." In the same interview, McCarthy added that accepting a singing role was "really fun," especially given the generally isolated nature of Ursula: "I just have always been so strangely in love with Ursula that I thought I can try and lose, but if I don't at least try for it, I'll regret it forever."

The Little Mermaid was written by David Magee and Jane Goldman, and directed by Rob Marshall. It will feature new and returning songs from original composer and songwriter Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Along with Bailey and McCarthy, the movie stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as Ariel's father King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle. Simone Ashley, Noma Dumezweni, Emily Coates, Jessica Alexander, Russell Balogh, Adrian Christopher, Jude Akuwudike, Lorena Andrea, and Kasja Mohammar also star.

The Little Mermaid heads to theaters on May 26. Watch the new teaser below: