As anticipation for the release of Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid continues to build, a brand-new teaser for the film has been unveiled via the official Walt Disney Studios Twitter page, featuring a return of beloved songs alongside a spectacular visual journey under the sea.

The teaser showcases Halle Bailey's vocal talents in full display as she sings her rendition of "Part of Your World" accompanied by extensive new footage, such as a showdown between King Triton (Javier Bardem) and Ursula (Melissa McCarthy). The trailer also features a closer look at Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Sebastian the Crab, voiced by Daveed Diggs, who finds himself getting into trouble in the human world. With colorful underwater visuals bolstered by a memorable soundtrack, The Little Mermaid could be the perfect movie for audiences to dive into this summer when it releases on Memorial Day weekend.

In recent years, Disney has received significant criticism for their over-excessive reliance on live-action remakes from their animated canon. However, the trailer does promise audiences a visual spectacle that will likely offer a wave of nostalgia as one of Disney's most beloved classics comes to life in a way that's never been seen before. According to a recent report, the film will be significantly longer than its animated counterpart, clocking in at 2 hours and 15 minutes. Doubling the length of the original movie, it remains a mystery as to what new material will be added to the story, but Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame has come in to write additional songs for the soundtrack.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'The Little Mermaid' Gets a Record-Breaking Runtime

Disney's Live-Action Momentum Isn't Slowing Down Any Time Soon

With Disney seeing unprecedented box office success with live-action remakes such as The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast, it comes as no surprise that The Little Mermaid, the film that kick-started the company's renaissance era of the '90s, would receive its own at some point. As fans eagerly await the release of The Little Mermaid, they can fill their live-action kick on streaming with Peter Pan & Wendy, which is expected to debut on Disney+ later this month. Additional live-action remakes in development include Lilo & Stitch, which has recently added several cast members, alongside Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, set to receive a theatrical release on March 22, 2024. More details are likely to be revealed as the aforementioned films approach their release dates.

The Little Mermaid splashes into theaters on May 26. Check out the brand-new teaser for the upcoming film below.