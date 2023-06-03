Fans of 2023's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, starring the inimitable Halle Bailey, might be surprised to learn that it's actually not the first time Disney has adapted the 1989 animated classic. It is, however, the first successful adaptation — their first attempt was much, much stranger. In fact, it's kind of fitting that the only visuals left over from Jim Henson's bizarre live-action Little Mermaid pilot are nigh-unwatchable. Grainy and banded, the footage makes it obvious why Little Mermaid's Island was never picked up by Disney. Full of jarring puppetry (perhaps Sebastian the crab just wasn't meant to be rendered in 3-D) strange original characters, and bad blue-screen effects, the effort was far from the kind of classic films Henson's studio usually produced. On YouTube, the digitized tape stutters and jumps, strangely nostalgic. Like an urban legend, the fuzziness of the visuals recalls a hazy memory, perhaps something more like a dream. Thankfully for us nerds, however, this piece of Disney esoterica did indeed exist outside the imagination — if only for a few moments. Far from a CGI-laden blockbuster, Little Mermaid's Island is more of a glittering whosit or glossy whatsit — a knick-knack best kept in Ariel's secret grotto.

RELATED: Everything 2023's 'The Little Mermaid' Changes From the Original Disney Classic

What Inspired Jim Henson's 'Little Mermaid's Island'?

Image via Disney

1989's The Little Mermaid is a beautifully animated classic, one of the Disney Renaissance's best outputs. Based on a classic story by Hans Christian Andersen, with music from Howard Ashman and the voice of Jodi Benson, the Oscar-winning film was a well-balanced journey through the eyes of King Triton's youngest daughter. Red-haired and fiery, Ariel is a mermaid who longs to live in the world of her beloved humans — motivation that carries through to 2023's live-action version. (In fact, Ariel is still one of Disney's most popular princesses, especially now that she's connecting to new audiences!) With everything from queer undertones to fabulous ballads, the original film is a show-stopper. It's no surprise, then, that those in charge assessed it as good material for a TV spin-off.

In 1989, the same year in which the original Little Mermaid was released, Jim Henson's company Henson Productions was in talks to be bought by Disney for a whopping $100-150 million dollars. (It might seem steep, but for all those Muppets, you need some bargaining power.) As part of the potential collaboration, Henson reportedly suggested making the studio's hugely successful movie into Little Mermaid's Island, a spirited blend of live-action actors and puppetry. Henson's studio made the puppets, including a stiff rendition of Sebastian, Ursula's snickering eels, and Scuttle the annoying seagull. That, however, is where Henson's full input seems to have ended.

Two episodes were shot in an old studio, including a pilot. Unfortunately, Henson was apparently displeased by the outcome. It's not hard to see why. None of the hallmarks of his work, including fluid puppetry, witty humor, and convincing human-puppet interactions are present in these episodes. Instead, things feel flat, dimensionless, and confusing, perhaps the product of his lack of involvement. Sadly, mere months after the pilot was shot, Jim Henson passed away — leaving his company without its charismatic captain, and Little Mermaid's Island by the wayside. The Henson-Disney deal fell through (though it would eventually be successful in 2004), and without even an official title sequence — the surviving footage merely displays the show's logo over the theme song — what had been shot of the show was largely forgotten, never to be officially aired. Only diehard fans and Henson historians would keep it alive.

What Was Jim Henson's 'Little Mermaid's Island' About?

Image via Disney

Taking place both above and below water (surprising, considering the limited special effects), Little Mermaid's Island transpires in a sort of limbo, a time before Prince Eric charms Ariel away from her oceanic home. Basically a vehicle for side stories starring everyone's favorite mermaid, the show had the same "bonus content" vibe as some of the animated Disney sequels it preceded. (Think 1994's The Return of Jafar or 2003's The Jungle Book 2.) In this version, Ariel has her own little island sanctuary, a technicolor playground she can roam without human legs. It's the site of small-stakes adventures and catchy songs with moral lessons, populated with faces both familiar and not. Flounder is here, or at least a puffy, fake-ish version of him, but so is his previously-unseen twin sister, Sandy. Stranger still is the appearance of a green dragon named Scales, who, in the pilot, can't seem to stop popping balloons with his namesake. And then there are the human actors: They're trying their best to interact with the puppets on a similar level, but due to the dated blue screen they don't really feel as though they belong in the same world. Not even Ariel (Marietta DePrima) is safe — though DePrima does a nice job with the role, the limitations of her costume make it difficult for her to interact with her surroundings. In short, Henson's absence is sorely felt. Still, the two almost-lost episodes are still available for viewing, even after more than thirty years: There must be some buried treasure.

'The Little Mermaid's Legacy

Image via The Walt Disney Company

Judging by the response to 2023's remake, it's clear that audiences are still interested in the coming-of-age story that is The Little Mermaid. Who, as a teenager, didn't empathize with Ariel as she fought with her dad over love? Who, as an adult, didn't cry when Triton let her go? Though Little Mermaid's Island is certainly not as deep emotionally, its foundation has a familiar draw. There's something eternally intriguing about getting to see more of a beloved character, especially if those moments feel candid. They seem to fill in the gaps of the worlds we love, even if they don't quite maintain the same level of quality. (Come on, who didn't love Buzz Lightyear of Star Command?) And then there's the dreamy, hazy, analog nature of the show itself: Somehow, the poor quality of the recording makes the content more charming, reminiscent of a worn-out VHS tape. The silly visuals and unbelievable SFX are the cherry on top: Far from a polished re-do, the show is a messy attempt at meshing the styles of two entertainment giants — and a strange reminder of TV lost to time. As one of the final projects Henson worked on, the pilot certainly has historical value. (One can only imagine what more time and attention might have changed.) Though it didn't exactly go swimmingly, Little Mermaid's Island will always have a special place in the annals of failed TV. If you're in the mood for some deep-cut Disney entertainment, take it from Sebastian: What more are you looking for?