I mean, who wants to sleep, really?

Little Nightmares, one of the best and most original games of 2017, is about to delight and terrify you with an all-new sequel, Little Nightmares II. Less scary is the fact that you can play both of these games for free, with a couple caveats.

For Little Nightmares, Bandai Namco is handing out free Steam keys for folks who sign up for a mailing list. Though while the odds aren't nearly as steep as those for Mega Millions and Powerball, you'll still have to be on the lucky side; for some reason the company is limiting the number of digital keys they hand out. Hopefully this is more of a hype-generator than a resources issue because honestly the limited amount excuse doesn't hold water.

Start your nightmare with Little Nightmares on PC via STEAM! Sign up by January 17th, 2021 for your chance to claim a free copy.

This offer is only available for a limited time, so hurry while supplies last! Codes will be delivered via email within 2 weeks from the promotional date.

The code must be redeemed by February 17th 11:59pm PST.

However, there's no limit to the number of folks who can check out Little Nightmares II for free thanks to its newly available demo, available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, & PC now. You can also pre-order the new game while you're at it before it arrives on those platforms on February 11, 2021.

Here's the official synopsis of Little Nightmares II:

Little Nightmares II is a suspense-adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. With Six, the girl in a yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower and save Six from her terrible fate; but their journey will not be straightforward as Mono and Six will face a gallery of new threats from the terrible residents of this world.

Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

Again, here's how to get a free copy of Little Nightmares on Steam (if they haven't "run out" of keys yet):

