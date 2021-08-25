The video game publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has brought us a newly enhanced version of the second installment of the widely critically acclaimed suspense-adventure puzzle-platform game Little Nightmares.

On the Little Nightmares II official Twitter account, the announcement posted today reads: “A deeper dive into your darkest dream. It'll be harder than ever to pull yourself free.” This 4K version of the Tarsier Studios developed game, gifts us with an even spookier and more mesmeric experience in a world we could only find in the twisted reality of our creepiest dreams.

Image via Tarsier Studios, Bandai Namco

Visually, the enhanced version will introduce an increased resolution of volumetric shadows which creates an even more eerie effect and sense of dimension as you journey through and try to survive in this distorted reality, it will gift us with equally increased game details, such as enhanced textures, and interactive particles and dynamically affected dust.

For example, when our protagonist Mono jumps and lands, a cloud of dust will rise up as a result of the impact which creates an even more realistic effect. There will also be ray-traced reflections that accurately render reflections on any kind of surface, especially notable on liquids for an added sense of realism. In addition, the sound has also suffered improvements. With the new version, the player will be able to experience the game with immersive 3D spatial audio with sound systems 5.1 or 7.1, which will pull one even more into the suspenseful events happening on screen. And last but not least, players can expect shorter loading screen times for this updated version.

Little Nightmares II: Enhanced Edition will not only be available for newcomers but can also be downloaded with no additional cost by players who already possess the original game. Little Nightmares II is available for PlayStation 5, PC or Xbox Series owners. Watch the trailer below:

