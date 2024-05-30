The Big Picture Audrey and Jeremy Roloff welcomed their fourth child, Mirabella May, through a dream water birth.

Former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff have welcomed just their fourth baby — and they’re absolutely, and rightfully, over the moon! The reality star took to Instagram on May 27, 2024, to announce that her newborn daughter was named Mirabella May Roloff. In the caption of her post, Roloff opened up about her pregnancy and wrote:

“It was my dream birth and so many things I had prayed for and envisioned for months leading up came to fruition. I can’t wait to tell you the story soon!”

In the same post, the mom shared photos of her home water birth, which took place with her husband and their three other children by her side. In addition to their newborn, the couple’s three older children include 6-year-old daughter Ember Jean along with their two sons Bode James, 4, and Radley Knight, who is 2 years old.

Jeremy also shared the news on his social media, dishing out more details about the waterbirth. Turns out that his wife delivered their baby in their very bedroom! In the caption, Roloff described the birth as a “profound experience”, and shared how intimate the moment really was.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Have Previously Received Backlash For Their Waterbirth Journey

Audrey and Jeremy announced their decision to leave Little People, Big World in July 2018 and made their exit from the show after Season 14. Soon after their exit, the couple welcomed their first son Bode James in 2020. However, in 2021, the couple chose to share the water birth of their second son, Radley Knight, on social media.

The third-time mom shared intimate photos of herself on her Instagram story as she gave birth to her son in a bathtub. An hour after delivery, she also took a picture of herself, admitting that her body was completely wrecked after giving birth. But that wasn’t it! Later on, the couple shared a video of them admiring Roloff’s placenta as a nurse held it up. To make matters more controversial, the caption of the story mentioned a beverage that's made from berries and essential oils, believed to promote a healthy placenta.

However, Audrey faced extreme backlash online for posting the "unnecessary" video of her placenta and promoting this product. The backlash, however, didn’t affect the former reality stars’ views since they chose to proudly share their waterbirth journey once more with their newborn daughter. After bidding farewell to Little People, Big World in 2018, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have both gone on to become New York Times Bestselling authors and currently share their family’s adventures on their respective social media handles.

Little People, Big World, on the other hand, recently finished its Season 25, which marked the exit of Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff from their family reality show as well! The show is available to stream on TLC Go. Chcek out the official birth announcement post from Audrey Roloff below:

