Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff has just debuted a brand-new haircut — and the fans don’t know what to think of this change. After the Little People, Big World Season 25 finale aired in April 2024, there has been no update on the show’s renewal. But that hasn’t stopped Roloff from sharing regular updates on his life through social media. And by the looks of it, he is enjoying his time off after almost 20 years of filming the show.

Roloff recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself having a great time at the beach. “Livin’ and Lovin’ life,” read the caption. Fans were quick to notice that Roloff was not sporting his signature cropped hair. Instead, he had let his hair grow down to his neck. Many people reacted to Roloff’s makeover in the comments and noted that it reflected his carefree approach to life at the moment.

Some people noted that Roloff’s new haircut made him look like Kody Brown from Sister Wives. Others joked that his fiancé, Caryn Chandler might have made him grow out his hair. But while many fans welcomed the change, some thought that Roloff was having a mid-life crisis. Some even went as far as to claim that he was playing a prank on everyone and that the picture was AI-generated. However, Roloff hasn’t responded to any of the reactions to his transformation as of yet.

Matt Roloff Doesn’t Mind Bidding Farewell to ‘Little People, Big World’

Little People, Big World Season 25 officially marked the end of Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff’s time on the TLC Show. Their exit came after ongoing tensions between Zach Roloff and his father, Matt Roloff about the ownership of their family farm. Since then, fans have been wondering whether the show will be renewed for Season 26. But Matt Roloff is okay with saying goodbye to the cameras.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Roloff family patriarch confessed that after nearly 400 episodes of the show, he feels like he has done it all. “The idea of not doing any more TV at all sounds fine by me,” he added. During the conversation, Roloff claimed that he did not know whether Little People, Big World would return for Season 26. But he expressed that he was happy to have the time to rest and recover from almost two decades of nonstop filming.

The reality star took the opportunity to share that he was grateful for all the opportunities the show has given him and his family over the years. Roloff added that he didn’t know what his life would have been like without the show and the impact his journey has had on the world. Speaking of his family, Roloff admitted that there have been a lot of ups and downs. However, he clarified that they all love each other very much. “Time heals all wounds,” he said while hinting at his hope for a reconciliation with Zach Roloff. All Seasons of Little People, Big World are available to stream on Hulu.

