There’s nothing too big for the Roloff family. The final episode of Little People, Big World Season 25, recently aired on Tuesday, April 24, going out with one emotional farewell. In the Season 25 finale, it looks like tensions between father Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff over the sale of their family farm haven’t died down. Starting to worry about their father-son relationship, ex-wife Amy Roloff helped Matt consider what went wrong with his son over lunch. However, there’s only so much Amy could say, as Zach hasn’t actually shared much about the feud with his father.

But the biggest shock comes from Zach and his wife Tori Roloff, who officially bid farewell to Little People, Big World after nearly two decades on one of TLC’s longest-running shows. While some may speculate that Zach’s strained relationship with his father played a role, the couple emphasizes that their decision stems from a desire to raise their three children away from the spotlight.

If you haven’t caught up with Season 25 of Little People, Big World yet, here’s this season’s cast guide to get you up to speed.

Little People, Big World

Matt Roloff

Image via TLC

Matt Roloff wears many hats - from farmer to author, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. His career began in computer software sales, co-founding Direct Access Solutions, a venture focused on accessibility kits for little people in the hospitality industry. Despite grappling with diastrophic dysplasia, a form of dwarfism, Matt can navigate life using crutches and a motorized cart when needed.

In the public eye, Matt’s life, particularly his marriage, unfolded throughout the whole 25 seasons of Little People, Big World. Matt met his former wife Amy at a Dwarf Athletic Association of America (DAAA) convention. After nearly three decades, his marriage to Amy ended in 2016. As of now, Matt is in a relationship with Caryn Chandler, the former manager of the Roloff family farm, with whom he’s set to tie the knot in 2024.

Amy Roloff

Image via TLC

Amy Roloff is the ex-wife of Matt, whom she’s married to for nearly 30 years. Born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, she’s encountered a few complications throughout her life. Nevertheless, she tackles these ups and downs with grace. A Central Michigan University graduate, Amy keeps herself busy with several roles - from acting and coaching to parenting and teaching. Amy’s heart for philanthropy shines through her Amy Roloff Charity Foundation, supporting kids, at-risk youth, and disability groups. She’s also active in fostering organizations, senior housing, and homeless shelters.

After her divorce from Matt in 2016, she found love again with Chris Marek. The two eventually got married in 2021. Although Amy has separated herself from Roloff Farms, Amy ensures that she’ll always be on good terms with her ex-husband. Even though the two might never share the same chemistry they used to have before, Amy sees this as an opportunity to grow and change.

Zach Roloff

Image via TLC

Zach Roloff is one of Matt and Amy’s four children. Just like his mother, Zach also has achondroplasia, a condition that eventually gets passed on to his children. Since stepping into the limelight in 2006, Zach’s life has been an open book, from tying the knot with Tori at Roloff Farm in 2015 to welcoming their three kids: Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah. Most recently, Zach had to undergo an emergency brain surgery in 2023, which fortunately went well.

Despite relocating to Washington in 2023, the Roloffs continued to steal the show until their recent announcement in February 2024. Two days after Season 25 of Little People, Big World premiered, Zach and Tori announced that they were leaving the show. As they bid adieu to the series, Zach stresses the importance of paving their own path without any ties to the show, free from the drama. With their exit, the Roloffs prioritize their kids’ happiness, opting for a life out of the reality TV glare.

Tori Roloff

Image via TLC

Tori Roloff first became the center of attention when she and Zach began their romance during the show’s tenth season, which aired from 2010 to 2012. Their love story started on the Roloff family farm, where Tori worked, starting off as pals. Although they were initially shy and nervous about talking to each other, the two finally took a chance on each other. After four years of dating, the two officially wedded in July 2015.

In their exit announcement from Little People, Big World, Tori opens up about their decision to step away from the show. While the show has played a huge part in her life, Tori notes the need for better boundaries and a focus on her family’s well-being.

Jackson Roloff

Image via TLC

Jackson Roloff, the eldest son of Zach and Tori, was born in May 2017 with achondroplasia, which led to bowed legs requiring corrective surgery. Despite having to undergo his medical procedures at a young age, Jackson continues to be brave throughout his health journey. Although his parents are sometimes concerned about his condition post-surgery, Jackson continues to get stronger day by day.

Lilah Roloff

Image via TLC

Lilah Roloff is Zach and Tori’s second child, and only daughter, born in November 2019. Besides her achondroplasia, Lilah has had to deal with difficult health conditions, all of which were documented in recent seasons of Little People, Big World. From developmental delays, struggles with weight gain, and managing strabismus at the tender age of three, over time Lilah’s health has grown to improve vastly.

Josiah Roloff

Image via TLC

Josiah Roloff is the newest addition to the Roloff family, arriving in April 2022, and joyously welcomed by Zach and Tori. Born with achondroplasia, like his older siblings, his parents made the brave choice to share his diagnosis publicly, emphasizing that it doesn’t define him.

Chris Marek

Image via TLC

Marek is Amy’s second husband, whom he got married back in 2021. With a tenure at a Portland-based real estate agency, Marek has over two decades of experience as a seasoned realtor. Marek crossed paths with Amy at a blind dating event in 2018, shortly after her separation from Matt. The two got engaged in 2019 and exchanged vows in 2021 at Roloff Farms.

Caryn Chandler

Image via TLC

Chandler had deep ties to the Roloff family long before her relationship with Matt became public. Spending over a decade on Roloff Farms, first managing the operations and later as Matt’s assistant, Caryn’s professional relationship with her boss grew into something more. After spending six years together, the pair got engaged in April 2023, with plans for a laid-back wedding in 2024. Despite experiencing family tensions, particularly with Matt’s children, Caryn makes it a priority to respect their boundaries all while building a future together with Matt.