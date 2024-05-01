The Big Picture Zach Roloff was recently hospitalized before his son's birthday.

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff was unfortunately recently hospitalized right before his son Josiah Roloff’s 2nd birthday. The news was announced by the reality star on her Instagram story — she shared that her husband had been taken to urgent care so he could get some “relief from sickness.” Tori Roloff, however, didn’t reveal the exact reason why Zach Roloff was taken to the hospital.

The Instagram story also confirmed that both Zach and Tori Roloff were feeling under the weather right before their son’s birthday on April 30, 2024. The reality star’s wife did go into the details about her own injury, though, and wrote:

“Our floors are being reinstalled and within 20 minutes of being home I threw my back out bad and can’t move currently because I was trying to move furniture on my own.”

This life update post was accompanied by a photo of all the presents their son had received for his birthday, along with a No. 2 balloon and a truck-themed ‘Happy Birthday’ sign. Tori Roloff also made sure to give a shoutout to her friends who had helped decorate the house. In another recent Instagram post, the former TLC mom expressed how guilty she felt about not being able to celebrate her son’s birthday the right way. But while the couple was still recovering from their respective conditions, Roloff wrote a loving birthday wish to her son, saying “We love you so much bigger than today and we will celebrate properly ASAP.”

Zach Roloff Has Faced Health Challenges In The Past

Before quitting Little People, Big World after Season 25, Zach and Tori Roloff tied the knot in 2015 and their wedding ceremony was aired on the show. The couple then went on to welcome their kids Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah Roloff and shared many years of their family’s life on the TLC reality series before saying goodbye.

Back in February 2023, the show followed Zach Roloff’s journey as he underwent emergency brain surgery for a shunt revision. He was rushed to the hospital after experiencing severe migraines. Tori had shared the news on her social media handles, alongside photos of her husband in a hospital bed and the caption, “It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering.”

A year later, in early 2024, on an episode of their podcast, Raising Heights, Tori Roloff revealed that her husband almost died from the surgery. She relived what she called the “scariest moment of their lives,” saying that she was preparing herself for the worst because no one had any idea what was going on. In her exact words, “Zach was there yelling my name and so I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s dying, this is it.”

For now, there’s no update on whether Roloff has been admitted to the hospital for the same issue or a different one. But our prayers are with him and we hope he’s back home quickly! Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

