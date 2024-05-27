The Big Picture Zach Roloff opened up about a rocky relationship with his father Matt due to ongoing denial, leaving reconciliation in doubt.

Filming for "Little People, Big World" brought up past wounds for the couple, with no resolution between Zach and his father.

Zach and Tori's exit from the show was influenced by a long-running feud over the family farm, with support from Matt for their decision.

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff has just opened up about the current state of his relationship with his father, Matt Roloff — and things aren’t looking all that great. In the May 23, 2024 episode of his podcast Raising Heights, which he co-hosts with his wife Tori Roloff, the reality star revealed that his dynamic with his father is still very rocky. He went on to claim that Matt Roloff remains in denial of everything he did, which has made it difficult for the father-son duo to reconcile. This is how Roloff described his father’s attitude:

“In my mind, it’s a narcissism. So yeah, it’s not great, I don’t know. More time may heal.”

The couple also talked about how the filming for Little People, Big World Season 25 concluded over a year ago, but watching the show opened up a lot of “old wounds” for them. The TLC reality star and soccer player noted that while the dust has settled on the drama, nothing has really been fixed between him and his father. “Stuff comes out on social media, and you realize people are thinking the same thing. It’s a bummer because I thought we were kind of evening it out a little bit,” he added.

The update comes after Zach and Tori Roloff officially announced their exit from the show after 25 seasons in February 2024. Naturally, a lot of fans thought that the sudden departure was in response to Zach and Matt Roloff’s long-running feud over the family farm. In a February episode of the Raising Heights podcast, Zach went on to clarify about how things had been rough for the family because of the farm deal and that’s what eventually pushed the couple to take this decision. “We were done with it. We moved on,” he concluded.

Zach and Tori Roloff’s Exit From ‘Little People, Big World’

The feud between the father and son began in Little People, Big World Season 22 when Zach and Tori Roloff started talking about buying part of the family farm. However, Matt Roloff ended up listing the portion of the property his son wanted to buy. To make matters worse, he later decided against the sale and turned the place into a short-term vacation rental. The father and son negotiated for a year and when Roloff Senior refused to accept the couple’s offer, they packed up and moved to Battle Ground, Wash, with their three children.

In the aftermath of the drama, Matt Roloff revealed that he was banned from seeing his grandkids. “We go from seeing them daily to completely cut off,” claimed the reality star in the Season 23 premiere of the show. His girlfriend Caryn Chandler backed him up, saying that it was heartbreaking to see how Zach and Torif Roloff refused to bring their kids to the farm.

However, when the couple announced their exit from the show, they also disclosed that their oldest son, Jackson Roloff, had expressed how uncomfortable he was with being filmed all the time. In the same podcast episode, Tori Roloff shared that as parents, it was important for the couple to listen to their children. “It was a huge reason for us stepping away,” she told the listeners. Soon after, Matt Roloff expressed his support for the couple’s decision in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, explaining that “Zach knows better than anybody how difficult it is to raise their children in front of the camera with all the scrutiny.”

Little People, Big World's Season 25 finale premiered on April 23, 2024. There has been no update on the show’s 26th installment yet, and it’s not clear whether the young couple will ever return to the show. You can, however, keep up with Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff’s journey on their Raising Heights podcast. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

