With so many music-based documentaries coming to light, it was only a matter of time before Little Richard received his turn in the spotlight. Teaming up to bring the legendary performance artist’s story to center stage, CNN Films and HBO Max have tapped Lisa Cortés to direct a piece given the working title, Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will aim to take fans on a journey behind the man himself. While the project is currently in production, the creatives behind it are hoping to wrap up everything by fall 2022 and debut it on CNN shortly after.

Given the nickname, the “Architect of Rock and Roll,” Richard Wayne Penniman aka Little Richard would take the world by storm with his catchy hooks, one-of-a-kind vocals, and incredible live performances. Thrilling audiences of all ages, his hits included “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally,” both of which you will now have stuck in your head the rest of the day — you’re welcome! Through his musical hits, the performer would bridge the gap in a segregated America, appealing to fans of all races. Like many African American performers of the time, Little Richard’s songs were covered by white musicians who gave their own names to them, including Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis. Little Richard would become a multi-award-winning musician for his contributions to the R&B genre and his ability to bring folks together.

While Little Richard: I Am Everything won’t be the first film to pay homage to the late performer, it will be a full-fledged documentary. The feature promises to bring in his closest companions from loved ones to peers to historians as well as current chart-topping musicians, all of whom will speak to his incredible talent and spirit. Blending these interviews with archival footage, audiences will be taken on a journey to not just witness the performer at his best but to also learn more about the man behind the piano.

Image via Specialty Records

RELATED: ‘Take Me to the River: New Orleans’ Trailer Highlights the Universal Language of Music

Speaking of her opportunity to bring Little Richard’s story to viewers everywhere, Cortés said:

"I am delighted to give Little Richard the royal treatment he so deserves. This magnificent rock n’ roll icon changed the world for all of us – Black and white, straight and gay, everyday people and stars. His story is the history of rock n’ roll: musical genius mixed with the sheer audacity to morph and change at will, seeking permission from no one. The film is called I Am Everything because that was Little Richard’s triumph: transcending all categories and expectations to be everything he dreamed."

A man of countless musical talents with an inspirational story to match, we’re beyond excited to get more information surrounding Little Richard: I Am Everything. Although there is no release date at this time, stay tuned to Collider for updates.

'Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known': A New Way to Bring the Stage to the Screen

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (609 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe