Move over Elvis Presley, it's time to take a look at the man who many consider the true king of rock 'n roll. Magnolia Pictures released a new trailer for the Sundance 2023 documentary Little Richard: I Am Everything which follows iconic musician Little Richard and the complicated yet impressive legacy he leaves behind. He helped liberate rock for future generations, infusing it with flamboyant energy and outward joy that helped people express themselves. Yet, underneath all that was a personal struggle between religion, sex, and rock that ultimately prevented him from embracing the same openness he inspired in others. The trailer showcases all aspects of the artist from his rise to stardom to his battle with accepting his queerness and the inspiration he gave to future pop artists.

Immediately, the trailer and Richard himself let you know who the real king is. Real name Richard Wayne Penniman, Little Richard was a challenging artist at the time for his "filthy" lyrics, though in his own words "They were not that dirty, they were just as clean as you were." He was frightening parents everywhere with raunchy songs for the time and a queerness straight from the South that emboldened and encouraged others to be who they are. Nobody could deny his hit-making power though, especially when white artists like Pat Boone and Elvis were tasked with "cleaning up" classics like "Tutti Frutti" for white audiences and ultimately sold more records of Richard's songs than he did. Richard's legacy as a queer icon is muddled, however, by his religious beliefs. Raised on the notion that being gay was a sin, he never fully embraced who he was and, years later, came out staunchly against the LGBTQ+ community. The trailer teases how, during his career, he was a warrior for freedom of expression but not necessarily for his own.

Announced back in May 2022, Little Richard: I Am Everything pulls from a mountain of archival footage, interviews, and performances of Little Richard to showcase exactly who he was as a performer and a person. Interviews with pop icons also showcase just how many people he influenced, including Mick Jagger, Billy Porter, John Waters, Tom Jones, Paul McCartney, and so many more. More than anything, the trailer wants viewers to know that the piano-pounding star built up the rock and pop landscape as we know it today.

RELATED: Mary Tyler Moore Documentary From 'Soul of a Nation' Director Coming to HBO

Who Was Involved in the Making of Little Richard: I Am Everything?

Emmy-winning The Apollo filmmaker Lisa Cortés directed Little Richard: I Am Everything to rave reviews at its Sundance opening night premiere earlier this year. Rotten Tomatoes currently has the documentary sitting at a 95% critic score with much of the praise coming for how Cortés uproots and enhances the story of Richard. For the film festival, Collider's own Ross Bonaime also gave it high marks in his review, saying "Cortés’ documentary handles all this beautifully, and will make the viewer want to immediately learn more about Richard, his extremely fun work, and the life that impacted so many around him."

CNN Films and HBO Max teamed up in association with Rolling Stone Films to bring the documentary together with Robert Friedman, Liz Yale Marsh, and Caryn Capotosto joining Cortés as producers. Dee Rees is also on board as an executive producer.

Little Richard: I Am Everything premieres in select theaters for a special one-night-only event on April 11 before expanding to more locations and to digital on April 21. Check out the trailer below.