From screen to stage, Variety reports that Euphoria star Maude Apatow is making her way to skid row where she’ll star as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Get your tickets as soon as you can as she’ll just be appearing from February 7 through April 2, 2023. Fans of Broadway will more than likely recognize the names of several stars of the stage who fill out the rest of the cast. Opposite Apatow’s Audrey is Tony Award-winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour, Tony Award-nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., and Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) as Mushnik. This month will also see the arrival of D’Kaylah Unique Whitley (Dear Evan Hansen) as Ronnette.

This will mark Apatow’s first New York stage performance as the actress has best been known for her roles in television and film. She currently stars in HBO’s critically acclaimed series, Euphoria where she plays Lexi Howard, the childhood best friend of Rue (Zendaya) and younger sister to Cassie (Sydney Sweeney). She’s also recently appeared in Ryan Murphy’s miniseries Hollywood, Chris Kelly’s Other People, Sam Levinson’s Assassination Nation, and her father, Judd Apatow’s, The King of Staten Island.

Little Shop of Horrors was first crafted into a musical by composer Alan Menken and lyricist and playwright Howard Ashman. The horror comedy rock musical first made its Off-Off-Broadway debut in 1982 before landing in the Off-Broadway Orpheum Theatre where it boasted a five-year run. With a catchy rock and Motown style, paired with a love story and an evil dentist and killer plant as the antagonists, the production was just campy enough to spawn a cult following.

In 1986, Frank Oz would helm a big-screen production, starring Rick Moranis as Seymour and Ellen Greene as Audrey. Vincent Gardenia, Steve Martin, and Levi Stubbs also led, with comedy legends like Jim Belushi, John Candy, Christopher Guest, and Bill Murray appearing in guest roles.

Paired with the news of Apatow’s stage debut, Tony-winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), who serves Little Shop of Horrors as director, released a statement commenting that the actress was “a natural fit for Audrey.” He went on to say that he has “long admired the emotional intelligence and vulnerability” that Apatow has given to her on-screen characters, and that he and the rest of the cast and crew were “thrilled” for her to join the team.

You can snag tickets to Little Shop of Horrors, now on stage at the Westside Theatre, here, and check out Collider's interview with Apatow and Euphoria castmembers below: