When producer David Geffen first considered a musical rendition of Roger Corman’s 1960 B-movie horror The Little Shop of Horrors, he thought it was the worst idea he’d ever heard. Despite that, he decided to produce Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Off-Broadway musical, titled Little Shop of Horrors, and it’s a good thing he did. After a wildly successful stage run, Geffen signed on to produce the film adaptation. From the very beginning of production, however, Geffen knew that the musical couldn’t be adapted in its entirety. He warned Ashman and director Frank Oz that the musical’s grim ending would need to be changed for the movie, but he let them film Ashman’s ending anyway. After two catastrophic test screenings proved Geffen right, the film’s ending was re-shot for a more lighthearted resolution. Film audiences in 1986 may not have been ready for Ashman’s ending, but with a remake on the way, could today’s audiences prove different?

RELATED: 11 Best Horror Movies Classics on HBO Max You May Have Missed

Little Shop of Horrors has had a long and twisting journey, especially when it comes to its finale. Corman’s first Little Shop of Horrors was conceived when he learned the studio set on which he filmed Buckets of Blood had no projects on deck after wrap. He and screenwriter Charles B. Griffith brainstormed the idea of a man-eating plant and created what became Hollywood’s most notorious joke: the movie that was shot in just two days. Though rumors spread about wagers or new rules for the film industry, Corman asserts he just wanted to see if it could be done. The black comedy B-movie reached audiences through two double features and received positive reviews, going on to an extensive run on broadcast television - which is where a teenage Howard Ashman first watched it.

Image Via American International Pictures

Fresh off their collaboration on God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater, Ashman and Menken wanted to make their next project something fun and off-beat. Ashman had Menken watch Corman’s Little Shop and the two immediately recognized the musical potential of the story. Much of the stage musical they wrote together follows the same general story beats of the 1960 film, with the major exception being the ending. Corman’s film ended with the protagonist of his story, Seymour Krelboined (Jonathan Haze), being discovered for his crimes by authorities and getting eaten by his plant “Audrey Jr.” which afterward withers and dies. For his musical, Ashman takes that downer ending and multiplies it. When Ashman and Menken debuted their work at the WPA Theater, audiences reckoned with grim fates for Seymour Krelborn (Lee Wilkof), as well as for Audrey (Ellen Greene), and Mr. Mushnik (Hy Anzell). Whereas in their ‘60s film, only Seymour perishes. In the stage musical, all three get eaten by the plant, Audrey II (Ron Taylor), as it grows bigger and stronger. The plant then conquers the world as its cuttings are sold across the nation. The show ends with the musical number “Don’t Feed the Plants” which hammers into the minds of the audience the importance of the story’s moral lesson.

Ashman’s themes engage the audience with a point to prove about class struggle and the human condition. The musical’s ending is a scathing critique of commodity fetishism in the age of late capitalism. Seymour is so desperate to pull himself out of destitution and squalor that he sets aside his morals and commits acts he knows are wrong, as evident by his frequent and melodic internal conflicts. Audrey II becomes a metaphorical representation of Seymour’s greed, which grows and grows until it consumes himself and Audrey, the woman he loves. The tragedy is a cautionary tale about how the pursuit of monetary gain and social status can corrupt what’s most valuable in life. The musical’s final number is an impassioned plea to the audience not to feed the plants, no matter what they promise – the plants being symbols of one’s own worst inclinations. With the threat of Audrey II looming over the audience (this experience varies between productions), Ashman practically begs viewers not to seek profit at the expense of one’s community and the well-being of loved ones - lest they suffer the consequences.

Image Via Warner Bros.

With Ashman writing the screenplay of the 1986 film version of the musical, naturally titled Little Shop of Horrors, it only makes sense that he would keep this ending – especially with Oz in agreement with Ashman on its importance. Like in the musical, Seymour (Rick Moranis) fails to save Audrey (Ellen Greene) from Audrey II (Levi Stubbs) and she dies in his arms, asking Seymour with her final words to feed her to the plant. When Seymour tries to kill the plant, it eats him and goes on to conquer the world. Just as Ashman upped the ante from the 1960s version, he and Oz found ways to make the doom and gloom of the newest Little Shop bigger and badder. After Audrey’s death, Seymour contemplates suicide. To demonstrate Audrey II’s victory at the end of the story, Oz had effects designers Richard Conway and Bran Ferren concoct an extensive sequence depicting massive Audrey II plants destroying New York City in a raucous rampage. Despite Geffen’s warnings about the ending, both Ashman and Oz felt that their grand tragedy was ready to sweep the nation. That is, until the test screenings for the film bombed.

With a 13% recommendation rate from the test screenings, the Little Shop team needed to overhaul the ending to have any hopes of getting the movie into theaters. Ashman wrote a new ending in which Seymour saves Audrey just in time and manages to electrocute Audrey II, killing it. Without a lick of irony, Seymour and Audrey marry and embrace the 1950s American ideal that the stage musical lambasts with expert tongue-in-cheek wit. Ashman trades the explicit nature of the original cut’s warning for an ambiguous ending, closing on a shot of an Audrey II pod in Seymour and Audrey’s garden bed. For audiences at the time, this dark tinge was just enough to complement the morbid themes of the story with an otherwise blissful happily ever after. The film was released and grossed $39 million. While this was considered an underperformance by the studio, the film became a smash hit on home video in 1987. It earned several awards nominations and praise from film critic Robert Ebert for its “offhand casual charm,” who also predicted its future cult film status.

In a 2017 interview with Collider, Frank Oz shares his account of the first test screenings that prompted the re-shoots: “They were clapping after every single number. It was amazing. What didn't go well was the very last part of the ending where Ellen and Rick were both killed by the plant and the plant won. It was 30 years ago. I think we had a bit more of a period that was not as cynical as we have today, so today it might work, but then the ending was not satisfying which I understand and Howard did too."

Image Via Warner Bros.

As Oz alludes to, the cultural consciousness of movie-going America has evolved significantly since 1986. In subsequent years, the box office began to display representations of the harsh reality Americans were forced to live through. 2008’s The Dark Knight, for instance, was hailed as a dark and gritty interpretation of a comic book superhero, with a villain that operated as an unambiguous terrorist, and a conflict that hinged itself on the fragile line between chaos and order. In the decade after 9/11, the American populace became intimately familiar with ideas of moral ambiguity while the popular opinion of America’s position in the Middle East waned.

With tragedy and distrust baked into the psyches of American audiences, this cynical change in mood was heavily represented in the practices of Hollywood’s biggest films. No shortage of disaster films, hyperrealistic war stories, desolate dystopias, and post-apocalyptic landscapes adorned marquees in the years following the tumultuous headlines of the 2000s and 2010s. The notion of a morally gray hero paying consequences for his harmful actions has since become a little more commonplace in American cinema. We as an audience no longer require an idyllic fate for our favorite characters. Film professor Jamsheed Akrami elaborates to the Guardian, "We live in angst-ridden times, and so the appeal of these movies is further amplified. Most of us seem to seek mental relief by drowning ourselves in a sea of doom and gloom for a couple of hours. The experience can be some sort of catharsis."

Our age of anxiety is marked not exclusively by disaster and conflict, but also by rapid change. Social, technological, and political shifts have made particularly large waves over the past 40 years. Hollywood’s recent trend with films that depict wholesale destruction is likely popular at the box office because they resonate with America’s deep-seated angst in the face of widespread transformation. The fact that there are a total of five movies in The Purge series is a pretty hefty indicator that audiences have become much more comfortable with the thought of indulging in visions of widespread chaos and violence.

Image Via Warner Bros.

What we look for in cinematic escapism has dramatically changed. Audiences once sought the simple fulfillment of an idealistic vision for the world, and now there is a part of us that yearns to see a bit of the darkness of our lives reflected and represented on screen. These threats are typically conquered by a strong hero, one with which audiences can relate and vicariously experience the conflict through. Hollywood’s threats were once specific emblems of whatever fear dominated a film’s zeitgeist, but now they are all-encompassing. For an example, look no further than the second-highest-grossing film of all time, Avengers: Endgame. Granted, the success of that movie is built on the foundation of a decade of hype, but its subject matter proves a powerful point about how modern audiences enjoy films. It features the grim reality of an unimaginable apocalypse that claims half of all life in the universe, which is remedied with the death of the franchise’s most beloved hero.

In the year 2022, movie audiences would hardly shy away from Ashman’s original ending. We’ve honestly kind of seen worse by now. This moment in movie history presents a unique opportunity with a remake of the 1986 Little Shop of Horrors film announced by Warner Bros. Ashman’s original ending could be realized on the big screen in a monstrous, operatic epic. With plenty of star power attached (Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Billy Porter), a Little Shop remake could dig into the gruesome, wacky tone of the story in such a grandiose way that not even Frank Oz, with his 23-minute plant rampage, could imagine. It could finally do what Oz and Ashman could not do in their time and get movie audiences to not only accept the stage musical’s ending but get them to embrace and apply its passionate message. Whether Warner Bros will seize the opportunity remains to be seen, and with the film on indefinite hold, there is no guarantee audiences will get to see a new rendition at all. However, if the Little Shop remake does come to grace our screens, and if it does choose to hold Seymour and Audrey to their macabre fates, we’ll be ready for it.

10 Stage Musicals That Had No Business Being Adapted to Film

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Tyler Macready (12 Articles Published) I'm Tyler Macready. I am a Movies/TV Feature Writer for Collider. More From Tyler Macready

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe