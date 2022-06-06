“I cannot go to a film without seeing myself. I wait for myself,” Frantz Fanon wrote in his seminal work, Black Skin White Masks, in 1952. The Black psychoanalyst and philosopher added, “I cannot go to a film without seeing myself.” What Fanon is talking about here is that interval of ads that play before films and used to be filled with essentializing and racist images of Black men. He could not help but see himself in these images, because they were the only images associated with someone who looked like him in that time period. He says, “I wait for myself” because by the assessment of the surrounding culture, which he cannot help but be a part of, those images are him.

In October 2016, Little Things was released by Dice Media, and Netflix then purchased it and continued to release Seasons 2-4 between 2018 and 2021. I found the show in 2021. Little Things follows a young Indian couple, Drhuv and Kavya, as they navigate the daily struggles of modern love in a modern world. The story is set in Mumbai and takes place in an English /Hindi hybrid sometimes referred to as Hinglish.

What makes Little Things an interesting show is… well, its commitment to focusing on the little things. It's very much a show concerned with painting the feeling of a real relationship. Druhv (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya (Mithila Palkar) come across as real people, and they spend most of the series dealing with very normal and daily life problems. Season one features an episode where they deal with FOMO, an episode where they talk about their exes, an episode where they have a bad morning for mundane reasons and make up at the end because they love each other and so on. The stories are seemingly dull, but the show is carried by just how likable and real Kavya and Drhuv seem. When there are fights, you root for them to get through it, when they’re having bad days It's heartwarming to see how they’re there for each other, and when they just speak it's utterly adorable to see their chemistry. Yet, with all that said, the show doesn’t seem groundbreaking or incredible and so friends of mine are sometimes confused why this show means so much to me.

Seventy years removed from the original release of Black Skin White Masks and the racism Fanon speaks of is still present. Better than before, but still present. It's far too easy to throw on a random movie/TV show from the late 2000s, early 2010s (sometimes even more recent than that) and find the brown character that’s defined by their brownness in relation to the world around them. Thick accents, small frames, awkwardly and inappropriately lusting for women and all the other stereotypes for people like me. Think of the taxi-driver Ranjit in How I Met Your Mother, or Raj in The Big Bang Theory, or Baljeet in Phineas and Ferb. Of course, if one were to look at the television and film industries of India or Pakistan, one would find countless stories with a variety of brown characters that have depth. But one would also find a culture and symbolic language of media that those of us who grew up outside the subcontinent wouldn’t understand.

Marginalized people tend to exist in two kinds of ways in our culture. They exist as the butt of a joke or the danger to the protagonists, as odd or weird in some way. Think of the gay best friend trope, or the loser brown sidekick, or the Back criminal etc. They exist in some sort of essentialized way, where their identity creates hardship for the entertainment of white eyes. Think of white savior stories like The Blind Side. In both kinds of stories, whether the marginalized person is presented as good or bad, they are crafted for white eyes. This is the underlying issue with most brown characters. They are crafted for white eyes either to be comedically the other or sympathetically oppressed and relieved by some kind person of stature. We are crafted for white eyes. But not in Little Things.

Little Things is at once a piece of media that is made in the tradition of western style television, yet also made without care to cater to the white eyes of western audiences. Though it was produced in India, Little Things exists in the tradition of Western-style television and is funded by Netflix, speaking a symbolic language and using characters that those of us who grew up between worlds can understand and relate to. Even the use of Hinglish as opposed to pure Hindi or pure English shows it as a piece made for those of us who feel unrepresented in the west and not spoken to in the Indian subcontinent.

Little Things puts into the collective conscious real people like me. Real stories like mine. Dealing with the same daily struggles that anyone else does. The effect of a story like this cannot be overstated. Here I don’t mean the effect of these kinds of stories on showing the white majority that we are just like them. I’m sure there’s some argument that it can do that, but rather I’m speaking about the effect it has on the group it represents. Our society and media have a sort of give and take relationship, on the one hand media reflects our collective thoughts yet on the other media helps to shape our collective ideas. When we are surrounded by a certain image of ourselves, when we find ourselves "waiting for ourselves," as Fanon did, the culture’s ideas penetrate one’s own mind, and one begins to internalize the essentialized version of themselves. Little Things is a form of defense against that. Little Things fights off those ideas by putting something contrary into the culture. Where essentializing and orientalizing stories strip us of humanity, real stories have the power to restore it to us. To give us what’s been taken, a faith in our own individuality and personhood. This is why the seemingly unimportant real stories of shows like Little Things are so important to people of color.