After several wins on this year's awards circuit, Succession has finished its run on HBO, and it's safe to say that the Roys are missed. Now that he is no longer playing patriarch Logan Roy on the small screen, Brian Cox is about to embark on a new mission in the Paramount + original, Little Wing. Collider gave an exclusive first look at the forthcoming film, which is based on Susan Orlean's 2006 article for The New Yorker. It follows a teenager who learns to appreciate pigeon racing after experiencing several obstacles in her personal life. Cox will play opposite Brooklynn Prince and Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly in this project, which will premiere this March. Here is everything you need to know about Little Wing before it comes out on streaming.

Little Wing Follows a 13-year-old girl who is dragged into the world of pigeon racing as she deals with her parents' divorce and the impending loss of her home. Release Date March 13, 2024 Director Dean Israelite Cast Kelly Reilly , Brian Cox , Brooklynn Prince , Trinity Jo-Li Bliss Main Genre Drama Writers John Gatins , Susan Orlean

There is a release date for Little Wing and you will be pleased to know that it will come out very soon. As of March 13, the film will be available to stream through Paramount + in the U.S. and Canada. It will then be made available the next day in the UK and Australia. The streaming service is the platform that will exclusively feature Little Wing in its catalog, meaning that you need to subscribe before getting to press play.

The Paramount + Essential plan costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, and it enables subscribers to watch a variety of films, TV shows, and original content. Since SHOWTIME has been acquired by the platform, you can pay a total of $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year to get access to Paramount + and SHOWTIME.

Is There a Trailer for 'Little Wing'?

The trailer for Little Wing came out on February 29, and it starts with Kaitlyn in the middle of the classroom, sharing her thoughts on why Britney Spears is her ultimate icon. That is only the pretext for what is actually going on in her personal life. The 13-year-old says she is currently in a moment of "emotional upheaval" and the clip then goes to show what she means by that. Things at home have been pretty rough as of late in her life, with her parents getting a divorce and her mother no longer being able to afford rent. As she chats with her friend Adam about her family's financial struggles, he mentions pigeon racing and how one of the birds that compete in the sport is owned by a Portland local and is valued at over $120,000. Set on stealing the bird from its owner, Jaan, Kaitlyn convinces Adam to help her get her plan into action. Yet, as the trailer suggests, Jaan finds out about the robbery and instead of turning her in, the elderly man draws her into the world of pigeon racing. Their time together trying to get the stolen bird back leads these two characters to form a bond that exceeds their love for the sport.

Who Stars in 'Little Wing'?

Brooklynn Prince plays Kaitlyn, Little Wing's protagonist. The child actress' breakout role was in the acclaimed A24 film, The Florida Project, in which she portrayed a six-year-old living with her single mother in a cheap motel near Walt Disney World. Her performance led her to win her first Critics' Choice Award for Best Young Actor/Actress. Since then, she has starred in the Apple TV + series Home Before Dark and in Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear.

Succession alum Brian Cox plays Jaan, the pigeon racer who takes Kaitlyn under his wing after she steals one of his birds. The Emmy-winning actor has an extensive onscreen career and is known for his notable appearances in the sitcom Frasier and in another HBO series entitled Deadwood. Now that he will no longer play Logan Roy, Cox is involved in other upcoming projects, including the Russo Brothers' sci-fi film The Electric State and Craig Johnson's The Parenting.

Yellowstone lead Kelly Reilly plays Kaitlyn's mother, Maddie, who is trying to keep her home amid her divorce. Before starring in Little Wing, the actress was in the 2005 version of Pride and Prejudice, as well as in the British crime drama Above Suspicion. She is also remembered for her must-see performance opposite Denzel Washington in Flight.

Other names linked to the upcoming Paramount + film are Che Tafari (The Good Place) as Kaitlyn's best friend Adam, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (Avatar: The Way of Water) as Tessa, Lowell Deo (Z Nation), and Jeanine Jackson (Somebody I Used to Know) as Pat Litch.

What Is 'Little Wing' About?

Image via Paramount +

Here is the official synopsis provided by Paramount +:

"Little Wing follows Kaitlyn, a 13-year-old girl who, reeling from her parents’ divorce and the pending loss of her home, is drawn into the world of pigeon racing. She hopes to solve her family’s financial woes by stealing a valuable bird, but instead forms a bond with the owner who cultivates her love of the sport.

Who Is Making 'Little Wing'?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director Dean Israelite is behind the camera once again for Little Wing. The film has been a decade-long passion project, and it will mark his first feature since Power Rangers in 2017. Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Gatins (Flight) is credited as the writer behind the film's screenplay, which is based on Susan Orlean's article. He is also a producer of the coming-of-age drama alongside Naomi Despres (India Sweets and Spices). Cox, Orlean, Israelite, Karen Rosenfelt (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse), Donald De Line (Ready Player One), Don Dunn (To All the Boys I've Loved Before), and Liz Brandenburg (XO, Kitty) are executive producers on the project.