The Big Picture Little Wing, premiering on Paramount+ in March, follows a 13-year-old girl navigating family struggles and newfound passion for pigeon racing.

The film stars Brooklynn Prince and Brian Cox, exploring themes of separation, resilience, and unexpected connections through pigeon racing.

Collider's screening event in LA on March 5 offers guests a chance to delve into the world of Little Wing with a Q&A featuring the creatives behind the film.

For our next screening event, Collider is excited to team up with Paramount+ to offer Los Angeles an early viewing of Little Wing, Brian Cox’s next feature since Succession came to its end. After the credits roll, we’ll moderate an exclusive Q&A with the creatives behind the drama, including director Dean Israelite, Academy Award-nominee and screenwriter John Gatins, and executive producer Susan Orlean. Read on for more details.

Little Wing is adapted to screen from Orlean’s article in The New Yorker that examined the bizarrely lucrative and quietly popular sport of pigeon racing. In the film, we meet 13-year-old Kaitlyn, played by Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), who is reeling from the separation of her parents. The divorce is going to shake up Kaitlyn’s life, and soon she’ll have to leave the only home she’s ever known. This all leads her to discover the world of pigeon racing where she hatches a plan to swipe a valuable bird and ease the financial struggles of her family. Instead, Kaitlyn forms a bond with the pigeon’s owner, Jaan (Cox), who fosters her new love for the sport. Little Wing also stars Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (Avatar: The Way of Water), and Che Tafari (Me Time).

‘Little Wing’ Screening Details

Close

Join us on Tuesday, March 5 at the Landmark Theatre Sunset in Los Angeles. The screening will begin at 7 pm, and all guests will be provided with popcorn and a drink. Following the movie, Collider’s Steve Weintraub will host an exclusive Q&A with the director, writer, and EP to share the behind-the-scenes of the making of the movie.

How to Get ‘Little Wing’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to March 5, so keep an eye out!

Little Wing premieres on Paramount+ on March 13. The trailer should be released soon.