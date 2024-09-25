Each month brings us new films heading to streaming platforms and this October, we have some great ones. Like the 1994 classic Little Women, which will soon be available on Peacock! Starting on October 1, fans of the Gillian Armstrong adaptation can be reunited with their favorite sisters as they navigate life, love, and being independent women growing up during the American Civil War in Concord, Massachusetts. Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, this is a story that we've seen time and time again because of how deeply fans love it and this 1994 version is one of the best, with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film stars Winona Ryder as Jo March, the headstrong second-eldest sister of the March family. She wants to be a writer and puts on plays with her sisters happily until Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence (Christian Bale) comes into their lives. Laurie is the only boy allowed in their theater productions and his love for Jo fuels most of his interactions with the March sisters. Meg (Trini Alvarado) just wants to be married and live a happy life, Beth (Claire Danes) plays beautiful piano but is sick, and then there is little Amy March (Kirsten Dunst).

When she's older, Amy is played by Samantha Mathis and the character goes through quite a lot of transformations. She's the youngest sister, and she's loud, abrasive, she will yell about everything and anything, and she doesn't like it when her sisters leave her behind. For all of Jo's strength, Amy is the fire that drives the March sisters and makes their dynamic one that fans have turned to for ages.

'Little Women' Is a Fan Favorite Classic

This is far from the only Little Women out there. Alcott's story is one we love to tell. In 2019, Greta Gerwig wrote and directed her own version of Little Women that starred Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, and Florence Pugh. But the fact is that Little Women has captured hearts for decades, and we cannot get enough of it. For many of us, it is a comfort to be with the March sisters and knowing that we can watch Armstrong's version of it from the comfort of our homes this fall is exciting. Who doesn't want to cozy up with the March sisters with a warm cup of tea? So get excited, Marmee March (Susan Sarandon) would want us to have the best time with our beloved sisters.

You can watch the 1994 take on Little Women on Peacock starting on October 1.

Little Women (1994) Based on Louisa May Alcott's novel, the film follows the lives of the four March sisters — Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy — as they navigate the challenges of growing up in post-Civil War America. Jo, an ambitious writer, forms a close friendship with their neighbor Laurie. The sisters experience love, loss, and personal growth, with Jo ultimately transforming their inherited home into a school. Release Date December 21, 1994 Director Gillian Armstrong Cast Kirsten Dunst , Claire Danes , Winona Ryder , Gabriel Byrne , Trini Alvarado , Samantha Mathis Christian Bale , Eric Stoltz Writers Robin Swicord , Louisa May Alcott

