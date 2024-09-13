Louisa May Alcott’s timeless story about sisterhood gets the opportunity to find audiences again. As the 30th anniversary of Little Women approaches, so too does a new physical release of the film. Adapted from the Civil War-era classic novel about four sisters, the 1994 film was chock-full of talented performers of the day. Though not the last time the book would be adapted for the screen, this version of the story will always remain a classic. As the synopsis indicates, the film led to acclaim for its actors:

“Winona Ryder (in an Oscar® nominated role) and Academy Award® winner Susan Sarandon (1995, Best Actress, Dead Man Walking) star in this "affectionate, superbly acted" (Los Angeles Times) family favorite. With her husband off at war, Marmee (Sarandon) is left alone to raise their four daughters, her LITTLE WOMEN. There is the spirited Jo (Ryder); conservative Meg (Trini Alvarado); fragile Beth (Claire Danes); and romantic Amy (played at different ages by Kirsten Dunst and Samantha Mathis). As the years pass, the sisters share some of the most cherished and painful memories of self-discovery, as Marmee and Aunt March (Mary Wickes) guide them through issues of independence, romance and virtue.”

Greta Gerwig adapted the same story in 2019, featuring a new generation of women. Starring Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, and Emma Watson, the film became notable for its own strengths. However, fans of the original can anticipate many exciting features when viewing its predecessor.

'Little Women' Continues To Resonate

The new physical release of Little Women includes a new rendering of the movie and additional bonus content. The 4K version was obtained by scanning the original negative of the film, meaning there would be no diminished quality in the visuals. Special features also contain a feature commentary by director Gillian Armstrong and featurettes about the making of the film in costume design. The release also includes a digital copy for anyone who wants to add it to their virtual library. This edition will be a welcome addition to any cinephile's media collection. It also may be an opportunity to make more restorations of its kind.

Though the demand for physical releases of current films has seen a decline, collectors and film enthusiasts will always find a reason to expand their collections. Physical releases also provide a platform for additional content which streaming does not always alot for. With the success of such an edition, maybe there will be real estate for more physical releases in the future. The 4K disc of Little Women will be available on November 19.