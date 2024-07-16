The Big Picture Columbia Classics Volume 5 includes iconic films like On the Waterfront, Tootsie, and Little Women in 4K Ultra HD with special features.

Other classics in the collection are All the Kings' Men, A Man For All Seasons, and The Age of Innocence, plus silent rarities from the 1920s.

Stay updated for the October 1 release of Columbia Classics Volume 5, featuring a 80-page hardcover book and interviews with cast and crew.

Columbia Pictures will release the latest volume of its Columbia Classics Collection series of 4K Blu-ray box sets this fall, with another bevy of classic films from its archives. The fifth volume of the collection will include All the Kings' Men, On the Waterfront, A Man For All Seasons, Tootsie, The Age of Innocence, and Little Women. Variety reports that the set will be released on October 1.

All six films will be presented in 4K Ultra HD, and will include a wide array of special features, both archival and all-new. That includes interviews with cast and crew members (including Martin Scorsese, Elia Kazan, Eva Marie Saint, Greta Gerwig, and Dustin Hoffman), audio commentaries, making-of documentaries, and theatrical trailers. The set will come with an eighty-page hardcover book detailing the historical significance of the six films within. The set will also include four restored silent rarities from the 1920s; Ladies of Leisure, The Desert Bride, The Scarlet Lady, and The Belle of Broadway.

What Are the Movies in Columbia Classics Volume 5 About?

Close

On the Waterfront stars Marlon Brando as a washed-up boxer turned stevedore who gets wrapped up in crooked union business; his "I coulda been a contender" monologue is one of the most famous in film history. All the Kings' Men adapts Robert Penn Warren's novel, and stars Broderick Crawford as a ruthless Southern politician patterned after Huey Long. A Man For All Seasons adapts the acclaimed play of the same name, and documents the last years of the doomed Sir Thomas More, who defied Henry VIII; it stars Orson Welles, Robert Shaw, and John Hurt. Tootsie stars Dustin Hoffman as an unemployed actor who adopts a female alter ego to get a job on a soap opera and becomes a surprise sensation. The Age of Innocence is a masterful 1993 adaptation of Edith Wharton's classic novel by Martin Scorsese; it stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Winona Ryder. 2019's Little Women is Greta Gerwig's acclaimed, all-star adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel; it features, among others, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothée Chalamet.

This is the fifth entry in the Columbia Classics Collection, which began in 2020. Previous Columbia films included in earlier volumes include Taxi Driver, The Last Picture Show, Lawrence of Arabia, Dr. Strangelove, Kramer vs. Kramer, Sleepless in Seattle, and The Social Network.

Volume 5 of the Columbia Classics Collection will be released on October 1, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.